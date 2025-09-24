Texas Longhorns ACC-SEC Challenge Time and Network Announced
As fall progresses with all eyes on football, basketball is patiently waiting for its time to shine.
The Texas Longhorns basketball program has a new sense of life after coach Sean Miller has taken over what has recently been an underperforming program. With the first media availability of the new era in the books, excitement around the new-look squad is building.
At what seems to be the perfect time, the tipoff times and networks have been announced for the upcoming ACC/SEC Challenge.
The ACC/SEC Challenge
Each year, teams from the ACC and SEC compete in an in-season series where the top talent in each conference faces off. This season, the Texas Longhorns drew the Virginia Cavaliers and are set to face off on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central and will be broadcast live from the Moody Center on ESPNU.
The Miller era is set to start with a matchup against the Duke Blue Devils in the Dick Vitale Invitational on Nov. 4 before moving into a four-game home stretch ahead of the Southwest Maui Invitational. The next week, the Longhorns will look to best the Cavaliers.
During Tuesday’s media availability, Texas guard Simeon Wilcher gave a preview of Miller.
“He’s a great dude,” Wilcher said. ”He loves basketball and he has a history of playing basketball at a very high level, so somebody that you can learn from, especially from the position I play here and the position that he played while he was playing.”
Guard Tramon Mark said that he and Miller immediately gelled during their first conversation.
“It was just a great conversation we had about my past, his past,” Mark said. “We just kind of gelled together right then and there in that conversation. He talked about what he wanted to do with me as a player on the court, and how I can help this team, and we just went from there.”
As basketball season approaches, the excitement will continue to grow. Once the Longhorns get on the court, they will be itching to show off their progress and new identity under Miller in front of both the SEC and the ACC. With all of their invitational-style experiences early in the season, the Longhorns should have a solid base heading into always-challenging SEC play, which has taken on the identity of one of the toughest, most-talented basketball conferences in the NCAA.