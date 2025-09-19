Texas Longhorns No Longer in Contention for 4-Star Guard
The Texas Longhorns have really been pushing hard in the realm of basketball recruiting.
On Friday, new Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is set to host five-star forward Anthony Thomas, five-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. and four-star Jasiah Jervis for an official visit. On Friday morning, news broke that there would be an empty seat on that visit to the Forty Acres.
It was reported that Jervis would no longer be visiting Texas or Oregon, per On3’s Joe Tipton on X.
What’s Next for Jasiah Jervis?
Jervis announced his top eight programs back in August, and the list featured the Longhorns, the Michigan State Spartans, the Pitt Panthers, the NC State Wolfpack, the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Florida Gators, the Oregon Ducks, and the Tennessee Volunteers. After Tipton’s report, it is clear that Jervis is down to six programs.
“Jervis is a shot-maker and scorer with an increasingly versatile attack,” 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote in his scouting report. “His shooting is the first weapon in his arsenal with a compact release and good rotation. He’s blossoming into a movement shooter who can come off screens off the ball, and also has a complimenting pull-up game.”
Jervis visited NC State on August 28, Michigan State on September 5 and Pitt on Sept. 12. After canceling his Sept. 19 visit with the Longhorns, he has visits planned Sept. 26 with Illinois, October. 17 at Florida and Oct. 24 with the Tennessee Volunteers.
"He’s not yet the type of handler who is going to break down a set-defender, but growing into someone who can play some secondary pick-and-roll. He’s very proficient at attacking closeouts and particularly good when he can catch-and-go in space. He plays in straight lines, wastes no motion when attacking the rim, and has a good left hand as a driver and finisher."
As for the Longhorns, they still have visits scheduled with four-star small forward Maximo Adams out of Chatsworth, California on Sept. 27 and four-star small forward Cameron Holmes out of Goodyear, Arizona on Oct. 13 per Horns247.
The new-look Longhorns are set to spark the Sean Miller era when they take on the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 4 in the Dick Vitale Invitational. Texas is set to open SEC play on Jan. 3, when it hosts the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Moody Center.
Until then, Miller will stay hard at work on the recruiting trail.