Texas Longhorns Add Another SEC Player from Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are adding to their transfer portal class once again.

After making big headlines over the weekend by securing Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, the Longhorns are bringing on another SEC player.

This time, Texas is beefing up its offensive line depth.

Texas Lands Texas A&M Transfer OL Jonte Newman

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have landed Texas A&M offensive lineman transfer Jonte Newman.

The news comes a bit out of nowhere, as Texas' interest in Newman flew under the radar before the Longhorns swooped in and signed him. His addition also comes after the Longhorns lost key depth on the offensive line Tuesday when Nick Brooks elected to hit the transfer portal.

Newman, a true freshman and Cypress, Texas native, was only with the program for one season. Despite being a top-50 recruit in the state of Texas, he didn't see game action in his only year at College Station.

However, it's clear that the Longhorns think he can contribute to the offensive line depth as soon as next season. Texas originally offered Newman out of high school before he chose Texas A&M, so Sarkisian and Kyle Flood have already built a relationship with him prior to this offseason.

Texas has already retained multiple important names on the offensive line, including offensive tackle Trevor Goosby and center Connor Robertson.

With the addition of Newman, the Longhorns are bringing on another SEC player from the portal this offseason.

Texas has landed Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, LSU lineman Zion Williams, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard.

Additionally, the Longhorns added three players to their special teams unit in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

That said, the offensive line was arguably the most important unit for Texas to address this offseason. All eyes are still on Colorado offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who has reportedly been a primary target for Texas.

Newman is a nice addition for Texas' offensive line depth but it's clear that there is more work to be done in the portal as the end of the transfer window approaches.