Texas Longhorns WR Adonai Mitchell Falls Out of First Round in NFL Draft
A pair of Texas Longhorns were selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit, as Byron Murphy (Seahawks) and Xavier Worthy (Chiefs) went off the board, However, there was a bit of a surprise late on Day 1.
Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell surprisingly fell out of the first round after being projected as a top-32 pick for most of mock draft season. The Buffalo Bills were seen as a fit, but traded down twice and moved out of the opening round.
Mitchell finished his college career with 93 catches for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns. A two-time national champion with Georgia, he appeared in five College Football Playoff games, catching a touchdown in all five. He had a career-best season at Texas this year, posting 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career-high marks.
Mitchell was one of 11 Longhorns to be invited to this year's NFL Combine after a season to remember. "Mo City Mitch" was a primary reason why, as he delivered in big moments and established himself as one of the faces of the 2023 team despite only being in Austin for a year.
He nearly sent the Longhorns to the National Championship on the final play of the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Washington, but came up just short of playing in his third-straight title game.
Now, Mitchell will look to make his mark in the NFL. Based on how his career has gone so far, it won't surprise anyone if that transpires quickly, but first, he'll have to be officially drafted.