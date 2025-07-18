Former Texas Longhorns DL Triggers NFL Domino Effect With Rookie Contract
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins has officially signed his rookie deal after being a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers signed Collins to a four-year, $10.3 million deal with over $9 million guaranteed. Schefter added Wednesday that this move would "trigger multiple second-round signings" for other teams across the league.
"Until now, 30 of the 32 second round picks remained without a deal," Schefter wrote on X. "Collins will have 88 percent of his deal guaranteed, a huge jump over last year’s No. 43 overall pick."
Alfred Collins Causes Domino Effect
It didn't take long for the dominoes to fall on Thursday, as other second-round picks quickly started to sign, including Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Mike Green, Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Shemar Turner.
Collins spent five years at Texas and it paid off with a life-changing contract, one that he can now build on over the next few seasons.
In his time as a Longhorn, Collins played in 63 games (26 starts) while posting 142 total tackles (73 solo, 18 tackles for loss), 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups, one interception and one blocked field goal,
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the 49ers selected Collins that he feels the defensive lineman is just scratching the surface.
"Alfred is a big, physical player. He's a guy that has really grown up in our program," Sarkisian said. "He's an excellent first and second down player who also has the ability to rush the passer on third down. His senior year was a great one, and he made plays in the biggest moments, but he's just tapping into how good he can be. I really think his best football is ahead of him."
Sarkisian added that Collins getting the chance to play behind current pro T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy on the defensive line helped aid in his growth.
"When you think about our run of defensive tackles, Alfred is a guy who had the opportunity to play behind and learn from some real pros," Sarkisian said. "That helped him a lot, and he embraced it by being patient and seizing the moment when his opportunity came.
The 49ers will begin the preseason on Aug. 9 at home against the Denver Broncos.