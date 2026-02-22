Longhorns Land Visit From Coveted Top Defensive Line Recruit

The Texas Longhorns put an emphasis on the transfer portal this off-season, aware of what landing a talented class can do for their roster - and potential success- in the 2026 season if everything clicks the way they hope.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff though, understand how important it is to keep up their elite levels of high school recruiting too, knowing the basis of their roster begins with players and their development.

That's why the staff is pursuing Marcus Fakatou as hard as they are, and it has paid off now as well. The Longhorns have secured a commitment from the elite defensive line prospect, landing him for a visit on April 9, according to the Rivals.com Youtube channel.

Heading West

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) and head coach Steve Sarkisian raise the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl trophy after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Fakatou is part of a loaded defensive line class and is one of the most coveted members of that position group, ranked as the number two defensive lineman in the class and the number two player from the state of California.

The Orange County native is already a full-grown behemoth on the football field, standing at a staggering 6-foot-7, 275 pounds. It's his ability to mix his size with impressive footwork and aggressive acceleration that has allowed him to become a dominant force at Orange Lutheran High School.

Landing a visit from Fakatou is a great sign for new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and the Longhorns, as he is yet to schedule a ton of official visits for the cycle, and this will mark the second time the Longhorns will get him on campus after he was there for the Lonestar Showdown between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Longhorns.

He currently has a visited slated for April 9. It will mark a major benchmark in the Longhorns pursuit for the four-star defensive lineman. Other schools remain involved in his recruitment, including the usual big names such as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Georgia Bulldogs, but getting Fakatou on campus for a second time in less than nine months is a good sign in the Longhorns' relentless pursuit for the top prospect.

As it stands now, the Longhorns currently have the number nine-ranked class for the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals. There are six commits in the class, with one edge defender in Cameron Hall. Fakatou would be the first defensive lineman to commit, and the second highest rated recruit in the class as it stands now, if he were to choose the Longhorns.