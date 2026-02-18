One of the challenges for any college football program is keeping the in-state talent. This is no easy task in big states like Texas and California. The Lone Star State produced three five-star and 51 four-star talents in the final Rivals300 rankings for the Class of 2026, attracting attention across the country.

One four-star wide receiver target for Texas is ready to announce his commitment, and the Longhorns are trying to poach the California talent from in-state USC, among other contending SEC programs. With his final four set, the Centennial High School star will make his announcement on Feb. 20.

Texas Target Quentin Hale Set To Announce Commitment

According to Southern California recruiting analyst Blair Angulo of 247Sports, four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale will announce his decision on CBS Sports HQ on Feb. 20. Hale is down to four schools: LSU, Oklahoma, USC and Texas.

At this point, the indication is that Hale will commit to the in-state Trojans. Corona, Calif., is within 60 miles of USC’s campus, and a pair of expert predictions from Rivals’ Adam Gorney and Greg Biggins projected Hale would make that trip.

Hale is ranked No. 5 in California by 247Sports and is a top-10 wide receiver in the Class of 2027. He has primarily been recruited by USC tight ends/inside receivers coach Chad Savage, who is regarded as a talented recruiter.

At Colorado State, Savage was named the Mountain West Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports three times, and he joined USC in 2024. Notably, he helped develop NFL wide receiver Tory Horton, who compares favorably with the 6’3” Hale.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chris Jackson hope to flip Hale. They extended him an offer on May 6, 2025. He unofficially visited with the team on Nov. 28, watching The Longhorns beat the Texas A&M Aggies 27–17 in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns already have one blue-chip commitment at wide receiver in the Class of 2027: Easton Royal from Brother Martin High School in New Orleans. Royal is currently regarded as a five-star talent by Rivals and is one of the top players in Louisiana. He committed to Texas in November.

Paired with Hale, who 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said “projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level,” the Longhorns could have the wide receiver duo of their future. “[Hale] competes after the catch and will weaponize his size as a blocker.”

However, if Hale stays in California, Texas will likely turn its attention toward other players in his class. The Longhorns have scheduled an official visit with Trenton Yancey, a four-star receiver from Duncanville, Texas, and they are pushing to flip Texas Tech commit Benny Easter Jr., one of the top receivers in the Class of 2027.

Texas currently has a top-10 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, but there is plenty of time for things to change. The Longhorns have commitments from six players, including a recent pledge from three-star quarterback Ty Knutson. Texas will continue to push hard in the recruiting trails as the time for official visits approaches.