Steve Sarkisian Believes Andrew Mukuba's Character 'Will Serve Him Well' in NFL
As the 2025 NFL Draft comes to a close on Saturday, multiple Texas Longhorns continue to wait patiently to hear their name called from Green Bay. For safety Andrew Mukuba, the anticipation was finally broken when his fate was sealed at the tail end of the second round on Friday with the No. 64 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mukuba will leave the Longhorns after just one year with the program, as the senior transferred to Texas from Clemson in order to be reunited with his hometown. His lone season at Texas was impactful to not only his Draft stock, but the entire culture of the team, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.
“What a great addition to our program Andrew was. Not just as a player, but as a leader, a teammate and a tremendous example of hard work and dedication,” Sarkisian said. “He just puts his head down, gives it all he’s got all of the time and is an incredible teammate. He was a really good football player for us this year who helped us win a lot of games, made big plays and always stepped up when he was needed.”
Arriving on the Forty Acres, Mukuba brought in a resume from Clemson that included 143 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, 16 passes defended, and an interception. He also brought versatility with most of his experience being at nickel corner.
His talents immediately translated into success for Texas, recording 69 tackles, four for loss, one forced fumble, five interceptions and six pass breakups across all 15 games he started in. He clutched up in big moments for the Longhorns, recording a season-high 11 tackles, two for loss, and his one forced fumble against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game. In the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals, Mukuba caught the winning interception against the Arizona State Sun Devils alongside a second-best eight tackles.
Sarkisian said that aside from Mukuba's skill set, his character as a teammate will make him a generational player in the professional world.
“Andrew is very versatile, played well in the run game, is excellent in pass defense and has some position flexibility," Sarkisian said. "I think the Eagles will see his practice habits, his preparation, and the things that lead to positive performances on game day will really make him a great pro. Those are characteristics he had that will serve him well in the NFL.”
Mukuba will be a prime addition to the reigning Super Bowl champions and looks to make a solid pair in the backfield with defensive back Cooper DeJean next season.