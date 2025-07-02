Texas Longhorns Announce Launch of New NIL Initiative
AUSTIN -- The University of Texas at Austin's athletic department is taking another major step forward in the NIL realm.
The Texas Longhorns announced the launch of the Longhorn Sports Agency, which the university is calling an "innovative and unified NIL initiative." The goal is to give student-athletes increased opportunities to benefit off of their own Name, Image and Likeness at a program where doing so can result in some notable attention and money to go along with it.
"This initiative will provide student-athletes with enhanced access to resources for brand development, strategic content creation, and customized NIL solutions," the university said in a release.
Longhorn Network's Involvement
Though no longer being a stable on basic cable/streaming services, Longhorn Network's presence was still felt during the university's inaugural SEC season thanks to the LHN mobile app.
The historically controversial Texas-themed channel will now play a role in the NIL sphere as a platform to further help athletes get themselves recognized among Longhorn fans. While some football players like Arch Manning need little media exposure at this point, LHN could likely have a stronger impact on some of the less-familiar student athletes in softball, baseball, volleyball and more while assisting in "delivering unique storytelling content," per the announcement.
"The new, integrated agency will enhance marketing efforts by combining Learfield Impact NIL services with on-campus content producers from Learfield Studios, Longhorn Sports Network radio broadcast, and LHN (Longhorn Network), Texas' live and on-demand streaming service," the university said in a release.
What Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte Had to Say
"Everything we do at Texas is about setting a high standard, and NIL is no different," Del Conte said in a statement. "The Longhorn Sports Agency reflects our commitment to building an industry-leading infrastructure that supports our student-athletes and strengthens the Texas brand. This initiative is about doing NIL the right way, with intention, innovation, and the full backing of our partner, Learfield, who knows how to achieve excellence in NIL."
Arch Manning's Recent NIL Comments
Texas quarterback Arch Manning recently spoke at the Manning Passing Academy about his decision-making process when it comes to NIL deals. A celebrity-level player like himself can be picky about who he signs with.
“I’m trying to get all that stuff out of the way before the season,” Manning said. “Obviously, you want to take advantage of what you can and make the right decisions on partnering with companies, but I’m focused on ball."