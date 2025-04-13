Texas Star Duo Discuss What Longhorns Need to Win National Championship
As the Texas Longhorns look to capture their first national championship in two decades, they will have to do so this coming season with a team that is younger than what they've had over the past two seasons.
Which means for players like Anthony Hill Jr., and even Colin Simmons, they will have to step into bigger leadership roles if they hope to help the Longhorns take the next step. And while they are just now going through spring practice, both already recognize what they need to do to help Texas win a national championship.
Both discussed this during a recent appearance on the "Pivot Podcast" with ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.
"I feel like we just got to be better leaders at the end of the day," Hill said in response to Clark's response of what they need to do to help Texas reach the national title game. "There is going to be little moments ... like in that Ohio State game - that the screen we gave up before half, next year stuff like that can't happen. There were a couple busts during the season that didn't show but stuff like that can't happen going forward for us to national champions."
The margin for error is already small. But with some of the youth and inexperience that the Longhorns will spend much of the season focusing on molding into experience, the margins will be even smaller.
"Especially with this team being younger than all the other teams that just pass by," Simmons said adding to Hill's point. "With this being the youngest team possibly that we have, that leadership standpoint, that leadership role is going to be real big."
It may seem crazy to think that even as a true sophomore Simmons will be elevated into a leadership role. Yet, after the Longhorns lost several contributors from last season along the defensive line, Simmons is now one of Texas's most experienced players upfront. Which actually is convienent for the Longhorns as even as a sophomore Simmons is one of Texas's best players on defense.
As a true freshman, Simmons led Texas in sacks with nine as he also recorded 48 tackles, 14 for a loss, three forced fumbles, and an interception. The former five-star prospect lived up to that billing in Year 1 in Austin as he won the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, in addition to being named a first-team Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman Team.
As for Hill, the rising junior is fresh off a first-team All-American season as a sophomore, a feat that he could accomplish once more by going to the NFL. He led the Longhorns in tackles last season with 113 while totaling 17 for a loss, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception.
He returns as one of Texas's most veteran and talented players and he will now look to lead the Longhorns toward their goal of becoming national champions.