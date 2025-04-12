Texas Longhorns Stars Tell Transfer Portal Truth as Nico Iamaleava Rumors Swirl
In today's world of the transfer portal and NIL, recruiting in college football is seemingly becoming more like a business transaction. But it goes both ways.
That fact is known by both Texas Longhorns stars Anthony Hill Jr. and Colin Simmons, who, during their recent appearance on the "Pivot Podcast" with ESPN's Ryan Clark, discussed whether the portal has impacted a coach's abilities to connect with the players on a personal level.
"I don't think so because at the end of the day, if you're leaving in the portal, then somebody is coming in the portal," Hill said. "So if they feel like you're not the right fit, they're going to kind of push you out the door because there is going to be somebody else that they can come bring in."
Hill's take on the portal was very similar to what Simmons then said in his answer to the question. Yet, Simmons added the fact that a coach recruiting potential replacement is nothing new.
"Every year they are recruiting somebody to take your spot," Simmons said. "So I mean, they might be a little hesitant at times but other than that there is going to be somebody else."
Yet, just like the coaches can use the portal to their benefit, the players can do the same. If they don't feel like they are at the right school, players are now free to enter the portal and see if the grass is greener elsewhere.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava might become the newest example of how the portal can also benefit the player. As first reported by ON3.com's Pete Nakos on Thursday, the Volunteers starting quarterback had been in "negotiations" with the school over a "new contract."
However, then Friday's report by ESPN's Pete Thamel when Iamaleava was unexpectedly absent from Tennessee's final practice before their spring game Saturday. The absence took the Volunteers' coaching staff by "suprise."
Now amid what seems to be college football's first NFL-style holdout could set a precedent for how players and schools treat eachother going forward. Potentially becoming more of a "business" like the NFL.