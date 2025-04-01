Texas Longhorns LB Poised For Another Huge Year
The Texas Longhorns have lost a lot of production on defense this offseason, with Jahdae Barron, Andrew Mukuba, Alfred Collins and more moving on.
However, the leader of the unit is still very much around.
Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who led the Longhorns with 113 total tackles en route to a first-team All-American selection, is returning to Austin for his junior season, and is possibly the Longhorns' most critical returning player. The Denton, Texas native has been all over the field in his first two seasons, and that doesn't seem like it will change any time soon.
In fact, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick has Hill as the best returning linebacker in the country going into next season.
"Hill was a five-star recruit and immediately lived up to the hype, starting as a true freshman," Chadwick wrote. "He is constantly around the football, whether as a run defender, a pass rusher or in coverage. Since 2023, his 32 coverage stops are tied for the most among FBS linebackers, and his 10 sacks and five forced fumbles are tied for the most among Power Four linebackers. Hill racked up 127 plays where he made first contact on a ball carrier in that same span, the most of any returning Power Four linebacker.
"Hill is a versatile athlete who wears many hats for the Longhorns’ defense and could find his way into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft."
The Longhorns' defense was the source of their success throughout last season, as they led the SEC in total and passing yards allowed, were second in points allowed and third in rushing yards around. That unit was stacked with future NFL talent, including some who will likely be Day 1 or early Day 2 picks in April, but Hill still managed to stand out as arguably the best player on the field.
If the Longhorns want to get over the hump in the College Football Playoff, they will need their defense, and Hill by extension, to continue their outstanding play when it matters most.