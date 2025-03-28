Jahdae Barron Makes Bold Claim at Texas Longhorns NFL Pro Day
The Forty Acres welcomed home 14 of its former Texas Longhorns this past weekend for NFL Pro Day, where athletes showed up and showed out to further improve their Draft stock.
While some Longhorns remain undefined in where they sit in the lineup of picks, one defensive back exuded confidence during Pro Day that he looks to prove come April.
"I most definitely believe that I am CB1," Jahdae Barron said. "I'm so versatile. I can do a lot. I can go play corner, I can play nickel, and I can play safety. So I'm what you need, and I can go do it for you in the most humble way."
The fifth-year senior returned to Texas for the 2024-2025 season in hopes of becoming the best college defensive back in the nation. His dream came true when he was honored with the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award, an accolade that hasn't made its way back to Texas since former safety Michael Huff received it in 2005.
In his final season as a Longhorn, Barron led the SEC and ranked third in the FBS with five interceptions while recording 67 total tackles, 11 pass breakups and one sack. Barron was even awarded the 2025 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Defensive MVP after tallying a season-high 11 tackles in the Longhorns' win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.
Most recently at the NFL Combine, Barron ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt, tied for sixth-best among all cornerbacks that participated.
Barron said his versatility and work ethic have allowed him to harbor such self confidence, which is a factor that he thinks sets him apart from the rest.
"I never thought I might be the best. The 'might' word has never been with me. I always believe I am the best, and then I show with my play and my actions, not just in my words, that I'm the best," Barron said. "I could do it all. There's a lot of people in this draft class. I'm not knocking what they do. They do a lot of great things. I'm not knocking them, but I can do it all at every position."
With the help of defensive backs coach Terry Joseph, Barron said he's been able to develop into a top prospect for the upcoming Draft, but it didn't come easy. Barron stepped into Austin as the No. 187 overall recruit and No. 9 cornerback according to 247Sports in 2020, and will now leave as an established first-round pick, per multiple mock drafts.
"There's probably a million people in the world that didn't think I was going to be here, but every single day I worked," Barron said. "I didn't ask for any handouts. I told my mom every single day that I'm gonna take care of her one day. So as a man, I look at myself in the mirror every day, and I hold myself accountable for that."
Barron hopes to hear his name called on April 24 when the Draft commences in Green Bay, alongside the 13 other Longhorns that make up a record-breaking Texas Draft class.