Texas Longhorns Trio Go in 1st Round Mock Draft; Dallas Cowboys Land New Star
As the NFL Draft is now just weeks away, it seems like the near consensus has become that the Texas Longhorns will have at least three players taken in the first round.
And it has been the same three players pretty much throughout all the different mock drafts. Those three are left tackle Kelvin Banks, receiver Matthew Golden, and cornerback Jahdae Barron. The only thing that really seems to change is the team that selects them and the order in which they go off the board.
The latest mock draft from CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole lives up to each of those trends. So where does he have the Texas trio ending up?
No. 10: Chicago Bears Select Kelvin Banks
"Make that three offensive linemen in the top 10," Stackpole writes. "Just like he did with Darnell Wright, the 10th overall pick in 2023, Bears general manager Ryan Poles overlooks the arm length of Kelvin Banks Jr. and instead focuses on Banks' accolades."
Stackpole says it best when explaining why he has the Bears taking the three-year starting left tackle for the Longhorns. The film on Banks speaks louder than whatever physical measurement that may scare NFL teams away from drafting him early in the first round.
Even as some point to an "inconsistent" junior season as a reason as to why Banks should fall outside of the top 10, he left the 40 Acres with only three sacks allowed in his college career. While there may be a question of whether he is best fit for guard versus tackle, Banks makes sense for the Bears as they look to protect Caleb Williams.
Pick No. 12: Dallas Cowboys Select Matthew Golden
"CeeDee Lamb is great but he can't do it all for the Cowboys passing game. Matthew Golden gives Dallas a speedy, technical wideout who will get open for Dak Prescott," Stackpole writes.
Since the NFL Scouting Combine, Golden has been a high riser in mock drafts. The former Houston transfer has been finding himself in the conversation of being the top-ranked receiver in this draft class.
If the draft plays out as CBS Sports predicts here, then depending on where Travis Hunter plays, Golden would be the first receiver taken.
The pairing of him and Lamb would be an enticing one for the Cowboys. That'd give franchise quarterback Dak Prescott two potential 1,000-yard receivers, something he hasn't had since 2019.
Pick No. 22: Los Angeles Chargers Select Jahdae Barron
"The Chargers land Jahdae Barron, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football last season," Stackpole writes. "He's not an elite athlete but he does everything really well."
Barron not only benefitted from a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. But his decision to return to Texas for a senior season has seemingly proved to be one that will earn him more money in terms of a signing bonus then he would have if he declared for the draft last year.
After leading the SEC in interceptions with five and winning the Jim Thorpe Award, it all makes sense why an NFL team would be willing to take Barron in the first round.
At 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, he proved that he could play inside and out as a cornerback, which makes versatility arguably his best ability.