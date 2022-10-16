Colin Cowherd's Words of Caution for Texas and Oklahoma Following Tennessee's Win Over Alabama

When it was announced that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners would be leaving the Big 12 in the future for the SEC, the initial reaction by many was to question if the teams could compete once they move.

With their recent history, most assumed that the Sooners would flourish in the SEC while the Longhorns toiled away in further mediocrity. Whatever your belief may be on the ability of both teams to remain competitive may be, there's no way of knowing until the move happens.

However, that doesn't stop Colin Cowherd from doubting either team's chances in the SEC, which he doubled down on on Saturday night following Tennessee's win over Alabama.

The best way to handle Cowherd's takes on the future of sports is to simply ignore him. After all, this is the man who thought Sam Darnold was a franchise quarterback and would lead the New York Jets to the AFC Championship.

Is it possible that neither team does well in the SEC upon their move? Yes of course, but predicting the timeline two years in advance is a rather silly endeavor, nor a productive discussion to have at this point.

Just this year the Longhorns almost pulled off an upset of the then No. 1 Alabama, the very team that Tennessee just beat. The argument could be made that they would have done so themselves with a fully healthy Quinn Ewers.

Until the Longhorns and Sooners move to the SEC, let's just focus on their play in the Big 12. For the Longhorns, that's a current 5-2 record with their only two losses coming by a combined four points. The Sooners, who started 0-3 in Big 12 play, seem to be finding their footing following a blowout win over Kansas.

College football is a cyclical sport. As such, the argument of a team like being Texas being "back" will exist for the foreseeable future. That same cyclical nature means the success of Tennessee this season doesn't guarantee its success when the move is made, nor does it mean that Texas and Oklahoma will immediately fail in the SEC.

