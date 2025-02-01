Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Shares Advice From Quinn Ewers
With Quinn Ewers's declaration for the NFL Draft and the Texas Longhorns having already kicked off winter workouts, the Arch Manning era is fully underway.
And if Ewers' public declaration wasn't enough to signal the changing of the guard in Austin. His interaction with his now former teammate and backup Manning following Texas's 28-14 loss to Ohio State could go down as the moment he officially passed the torch.
During a recent interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Manning revealed exactly what Ewers said to him as he took off the burnt orange and white for the final time of his career.
"Kind of right after the Ohio State game I was with Quinn in the locker room," Manning said. “He was just like 'Enjoy every moment it goes by quickly. So love on your teammates and have fun.”
Manning waited his turn behind Ewers for two seasons and will now finally get handed the keys to the Texas offense.
Yet fans have already been given a preview of what to expect with Manning under center. Throughout his two years behind Ewers, he did play sparingly. The majority of his appearances came off the bench, as Texas had a game under firm control.
However, after an oblique injury this season sidelined Ewers for two games, it was Manning who was handed the keys to the offense. He started against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State.
In those two starts, Manning threw for 583 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, while completing 68.3 percent of his passes leading Texas to wins in each game. Manning finished his sophomore year with 10 appearances, where he threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. However, he also rushed for 108 yards and four more scores.
Now, after Ewers led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff semifinal appearances, Manning will look to help take Texas a step further and win a national championship.
