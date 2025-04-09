Arch Manning Reveals 'Biggest' NFL Role Model
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has, of course, been around football for his entire life. His uncles Peyton and Eli and his grandfather Archie all enjoyed NFL careers that spanned over a decade, after all.
While learning from some NFL greats throughout his life has obviously been valuable, Manning's idols aren't limited to just his family members, as one would probably assume.
In an interview with clothing brand Vuori to celebrate a new NIL deal, Manning named Buffalo Bills star quarterback and 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen as one of the football players he looks up to most.
“I really like to watch Josh Allen. He's one of my biggest role models," Manning said. "I love the way he plays. I like the way he carries himself. In other sports, I'd say it's Michael Jordan, my dad loved him when I was growing up. They are the ultimate competitors, they have fun, and they stay true to themselves.”
Allen, 28, is one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and a perennial MVP candidate. Last year, he completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions while adding 531 yards and 12 touchdowns as a rusher. He finally won his first MVP award after competing for it for years, and then led Buffalo to the AFC Championship Game for the first time ince 2020.
In his limited action so far, Manning has shown a somewhat similar play style to Allen. At the very least, he runs far more than either of his uncles did.
Last season, when he filled in for Quinn Ewers on several occasions, Manning completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 108 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, even coming in on rushing situation in games that Ewers started.
The sample size is obviously very small, but Manning has shown that he can be a promising dual-threat quarterback. Hopefully, he'll be able to keep that up as the Longhorns' full-time starter, and then into the NFL whenever he decides to turn pro.