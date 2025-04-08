Quinn Ewers Set for Top-30 NFL Draft Visit with Las Vegas Raiders
Just a few weeks ahead of the NFL Draft, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is busy traveling across the country as part of top-30 visits with the NFL teams that are potentially interested in selecting him. The latest visit for Ewers comes Tuesday where he will travel west.
According to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Ewers will visit with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. But he won't be alone in his visit with the Raiders, as Rapoport also revealed that the Heisman Trophy finalist and Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty will also visit the Raiders.
With the No. 6 and No. 37 overall picks in the NFL Draft, the Raiders could be viewed as a potential destination for both. Jeanty has been projected as a top-10 pick in the draft, and considering the Raiders just let former first-round running back, Josh Jacobs, leave in free agency last offseason it looks like the position could be a need again.
Meanwhile, for Ewers, it is unlikely that he hears his name called on Day 1. However, he could go in Day 2, where the Raiders could warrant taking him even after trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith this offseason.
The Raiders - who hired Steve Sarkisian's mentor and former boss Pete Carroll as their head coach - acquired Smith in a trade from the Seahawks and have since signed him to a two-year $75 million extension. That puts Smith in Las Vegas through the 2027 season.
At 34 years old, Smith likely isn't viewed as their franchise quarterback of the future. This leaves the door open for a prospect like Ewers to learn behind him for a few years before assuming the reins of the franchise.