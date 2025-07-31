Steve Sarkisian Breaks Down Training Camp Installation 'Formula' For Coming Weeks
The Texas Longhorns' fall training camp got underway on Wednesday, with the full roster taking the field together for the first time.
Following the opening day of camp, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media, his full press conference on Longhorn Network.
The first question posed to Sarkisian was whether his staff does things differently when handling a less experienced personnel group this year compared to last year.
Sarkisian's comprehensive response
"In training camp, we have a real formula for the first two and a half weeks, where we've got a foundation that we need to lay in all three phases from an installation standpoint," Sarkisian said. "That foundation is what we can then build upon moving forward."
Sarkisian stated that Wednesday's practice was the first of four they will have this week. They will conduct two early next week and then another two later next week before having their first scrimmage next Saturday. He described the first week and a half as "pretty clean cut" about what needs to be accomplished in relation to installations.
The following week will focus on situational things, according to Sarkisian, which leads into the team's second scrimmage. So despite a younger roster, Sarkisian keeps the same fall camp approach.
However, player-to-player mentorship does become an even more vital aspect with the abundance of newcomers.
"We do really try to tap into the leaders and the guys who have been in the program for three, four, and a couple guys that have been here for five years, because they have a real understanding of what that takes," Sarkisian said. "And then we push those young guys that are new to the program to understand what it takes."
Sarkisian acknowledges that new players will adapt and develop to the Longhorn way at different paces, and that's what these first few weeks are about -- getting everyone on the same page. Then, as the first gameday nears, it's go-time.
"The formula for it all, I think we feel pretty good about. And then when we get into that third and fourth week, that's when we'll have an identity, we think for who we are in all three phases, and then we start to tailor things towards the guys we think are going to play a significant amount of time for us."
These weeks of preparation will be tested in the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, with the Longhorns now less than a month away from their rematch against the reigning national champions.