Texas Longhorns Battling Oklahoma Sooners for Five-Star Edge Rusher
One of the best prospects in the state of Texas has narrowed his search down to three schools during the 2026 recruiting process.
Five-star edge rusher Jake Kreul, who hails from Orlando, Florida, will make his decision between Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Texas, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Kreul is ESPN's No. 22 overall player, No. 4 edge rusher and No. 4 player in Florida. Per the On3 Industry Ranking, he is the No. 7-ranked edge rusher in the country and No. 4-ranked prospect in Florida.
Kreul's high school football career
He currently plays at IMG Academy, and he closed out his junior season with 39 tackles (12 tackles for loss), 11 quarterback hurries, and six sacks across nine games. His team accumulated a record of 7-2 while playing on a national schedule, and they limited opponents to 14.8 points per game.
A few accomplishments Kreul achieved following his 2024 season include participating in the Under Armour All-America Game, playing in the Polynesian Bowl, and being named ‘Alpha Dog’ of the Under Armour Next Camp in Miami by 247Sports.
Kreul’s junior year was his first one at IMG, and during his sophomore year at Orlando Bishop Moore, he logged 76 tackles (34 tackles for loss), 17 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Possible Limitations
At 6-3, 230 pounds, Kreul's stature could be considered less than ideal for someone of his position. However, 247Sports director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, attests to the fact that he possesses in skill what he lacks in size.
“Might not blow you away off the hoof with his build, but game tape paints a different picture as he dips, rips, and swipes his way through and around obstacles,” Ivins wrote.
Any of these programs would likely benefit from a player who “dips, rips and swipes” as they navigate through opposing offenses, but it will be interesting to see if Kreul can move with this same assertiveness against college offenses.
Will he end up at Texas?
Kreul's work on the field these past few years has captured the attention of the Texas Longhorns, and they look to become the school that acquires a commitment from the highly-ranked recruit.
He visited the Forty Acres officially on June 13, which took place between his visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma.
While Rivals predicts that Kreul will take his talents to Norman, Oklahoma, it’s not over just yet.
Texas has already landed five-star edge Richard Wesley during this cycle, with his commitment being one of their most significant in the 2026 class so far. Adding Kreul would be a strong look for the Longhorns, especially since they would be beating out two other SEC programs to earn him.
For now, each of the three programs will just have to wait in anticipation and see how his process unfolds in its final stages.