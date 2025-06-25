Texas Longhorns EDGE Commit Richard Wesley Shows Out at Rivals Five-Star Event
Several of the nation’s most elite high school football recruits gathered at the Indianapolis Colts’ practice facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, earlier this week to participate in the Rivals Five-Star event.
This event, which took place from June 23-24, provided a platform for the top 100 high school players to showcase their skills and increase the prestige of their recruiting profiles. Running for two days each summer, it features one day dedicated to media and the other to on-field competition.
On3 has compiled a list of 10 top performers at this year’s camp, and new Texas Longhorns edge rusher commit Richard Wesley made the cut.
The five-star recruit landed at No. 5 on the list, and On3 national scout Cody Bellaire explains why in the rankings:
“His ability to win with speed and power was on full display during the competition periods,” he wrote. “The new Texas commit’s hand usage was phenomenal. Wesley was rarely beaten at the point of attack, quickly gaining leverage. He forklifted Tennessee offensive tackle commit Gabe Osenda into the quarterback dummy, despite being outweighed by nearly 100 pounds. Wesley did an excellent job utilizing speed to power throughout the session, walking several offensive tackles into the backfield. The physical and technical tools were on display at Rivals Five-Star.”
Just one week ago, Wesley was an uncommitted recruit preparing to take an official visit to the Forty Acres. Now, all in the span of the past three days, he has committed to the Texas Longhorns, shut down his recruitment, and been added to On3’s list of the best players at the Rivals Five-Star event.
247Sports ranks him as No. 2 edge in the country and No. 3 overall player in California, and after being listed as one of the top players at the country’s biggest summer recruiting event of the summer, he will have a strong reputation to uphold when he arrives at Texas.
However, for now, his focus will remain on winning a high school state championship and developing his game further this upcoming year.