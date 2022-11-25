Live In-Game Updates: Trailing 19-17, Longhorns Fumble to Give Baylor Ball Back Early 3Q

The No. 23 Texas Longhorns aim to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive Friday in Austin against the Baylor Bears.

Texas (7-4) is coming off a dominant 55-14 win over the Kansas Jayhawks while the Bears (6-5) suffered a heart-breaking 29-28 loss to the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs at home.

If the Longhorns win Friday and the Kansas State Wildcats lose to Kansas on Saturday, Texas will secure a spot in the Big 12 title game to face TCU on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.

“It feels kind of like a playoff game," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of the matchup. "We’ve got to take care and do our part. We all understand and know the ramifications of where we’re at in the Big 12."

Texas has gone 2-2 in its last four conference games but remains the only Big 12 team aside from Kansas State still with a chance at qualifying for a trip to Arlington. Inconsistencies aside, a crucial 34-27 win for the Horns over K-State on Nov. 5 could look like the best win of the regular season if Texas has everything fall in its favor.

But before taking too many steps ahead, the Longhorns must focus on Baylor. Luckily for Texas' Big 12 title hopes, it's a challenge Sarkisian says his team won't back down from.

"Again, we don’t shy away from those things," Sarkisian said. "We’ve got to do our part Friday at 11 a.m. and see what happens after that.”

Live in-game updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

The Bears will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen found receiver Kelsey Johnson for a third-down conversion before he connected with Josh Cameron for an 18-yard gain. But the Longhorns stuffed the Bears on the next set of downs to force a punt.

change of possession

The Longhorns quickly went three-and-out but end up committing a safety on third down after Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone.

SAFETY BAYLOR: The flag marked the second of the opening drive for Texas and resulted in an early two points for Baylor.

Baylor 2, Texas 0

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR: Shapen unloaded a deep shot to receiver Jaylen Ellis for a 47-yard touchdown to capitalize on the safety.

Baylor 9, Texas 0

change of possession

Texas receiver Xavier Worthy took a short touch-pass 18 yards down the left sideline before Ewers found tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders for a 37-yard gain on the next play.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Ewers keeps it himself for a three-yard touchdown to draw the Longhorns closer toward the end of the first quarter.

Baylor 9, Texas 7

change of possession

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron nearly had his third touchdown of the season on a pick-six, but he dropped the ball. The Longhorns still forced Baylor into a three-and-out. The ensuing punt only went 11 yards, giving Texas the ball at the Bears' 29-yard line.

change of possession

Ewers found running back Keilan Robinson for a 19-yard gain out of the backfield to begin the drive.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: The Longhorns made quick work of the short field, as running back Bijan Robinson scampered in for a one-yard touchdown.

Texas 14, Baylor 9

change of possession

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

The Bears were faced with a 4th and 2 near midfield but Shapen found receiver Josh Cameron for a 15-yard gain to move the chains.

Four plays later, Shapen connected with Monaray Baldwin for a 16-yard gain to convert a 4th and 6.

FIELD GOAL BAYLOR: Bears kicker John Mayers nailed a 30-yard field goal to cut the Texas lead to two.

Texas 14, Baylor 12

change of possession

Texas running back Roschon Johnson started the drive with a tough 21-yard run down the left sideline before Ewers connected with Sanders for a 28-yard completion. However, he missed Sanders high two plays later on a would-be touchdown.

FIELD GOAL TEXAS: The Longhorns had to settle for a field goal despite getting down the field in a hurry.

Texas 17, Baylor 12

change of possession

Baylor running back Richard Reese rushed for a 15-yard gain to move the chains on 2nd and 4. But a sack from Alfred Collins two plays layer forced the Bears into a third-and-long, which they were unable to convert on a screen pass.

change of possession

The Longhorns went three-and-out after Ewers was sacked on first and third down.



change of possession

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR: Shapen found tight end Ben Sims for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Bears the lead right before half.

Baylor 19, Texas 17

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER

Ewers found Worthy for a nine-yard gain on 3rd and 10, but a false start killed Texas' chances of going for it on fourth-and-short.

change of possession

But the Bears returned the favor and went three-and-out.

change of possession

The penalty problems continued for the Longhorns, as back-to-back false starts were called to begin the drive.

FUMBLE TEXAS: Ewers found receiver Jordan Whittington for a first down, but the Bears forced the fumble and recovered.

change of possession

