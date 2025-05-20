Texas Longhorns 'Biggest Threat' to Land USC Trojans LB Decommit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly seen as the frontrunners for one of the best overall players in the 2026 recruiting class.
Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, Texas is the "biggest threat" to land five-star 2026 linebacker Xavier Griffin, who decommitted from the USC Trojans on May 14 after originally committing back in July.
After the decommitment, Griffin set four official visits Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Florida State. His visit to Austin is set for June 13.
A product of Gainsville (GA), Griffin is the No. 1 linebacker and No. 8 player overall in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' rankings.
Griffin made an unofficial visit to Austin on April 11. He's also take unofficial visits to Tennessee (three times), Florida State and Alabama. During the 2024 season, he had six sacks.
If Griffin chooses Texas in the near future, he will mark another five-star commitment for the Longhorns this offseason. Texas' 2026 recruiting class currently features five-star talents like athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr., quarterback Dia Bell and long snapper Trott O'Neal and three-star talents like wide receiver Chris Stewart, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr., offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson, safety Yaheim Riley and offensive tackle Max Wright.
Here's some of what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins had to say on Griffin's scouting report:
"Multi-faceted defender with a top-flight testing profile that should offer both on- and off-ball linebacker as he can rush the passer and stack against the run while also dropping back into coverage," Ivins wrote. " ... Possess true sideline-to-sideline range and will make stops in pursuit with his gap-closing burst. ... Projects as a potential impact player in the Big Ten or SEC that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his athletic juice and alignment flex."
Texas will kick off the 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30.