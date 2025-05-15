Longhorns Country

Former USC Trojans 5-Star Commit Sets Texas Longhorns Official Visit

Xavier Griffin, of Gainesville, Georgia, will take official visits to four schools in the next month.

Tyler Firtel

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian embraces Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) as they celebrate their win in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Arizona State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian embraces Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) as they celebrate their win in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Arizona State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin officially reopened his recruitment Wednesday after committing to USC last July, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Although pledged to the Trojans over the past ten months, the second-ranked 2026 linebacker in 247Sports' composite rankings had continued receiving offers from various schools and been taking unofficial visits. A USC policy surrounding other-school visitation seems to have contributed to Griffin's decommitment. He has received 37 offers total through his recruitment process.

Now, the Gainesville, Georgia product has a lineup of four official visits scheduled between May 30 and June 15. In order, Griffin will visit Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Florida State. His visit to Austin is set for June 13.

Texas practice
The Texas Longhorns football team during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his evaluation of the linebacker, 247Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins describes Griffin as a "multi-faceted defender with a top-flight testing profile that should offer both on- and off-ball linebacker as he can rush the passer and stack against the run while also dropping back into coverage." He projects him "as a potential impact player in the Big Ten or SEC that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his athletic juice and alignment flex."

Benjamin Wolk, a staff writer for Dawgs247, "Crystal-Balled" the linebacker to Alabama on Thursday. However, Texas is still very much in the hunt as one of the four premier contenders.

Griffin would be the Longhorns' eighth commit of the 2026 class and third five-star, joining quarterback Dia Bell and cornerback/athlete Jermaine Bishop. Bishop committed to Texas on Wednesday.

If he chooses to be a Longhorn, Griffin would be in line to help cover the role of Anthony Hill Jr. in Steve Sarkisian's defense, as Hill is expected to enter the NFL Draft after the 2025-26 season. The 2024 first-team All-American tallied 113 tackles last year, including eight sacks, and will be one of Texas' most vital pieces again this upcoming season.

