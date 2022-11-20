Skip to main content

Bijan Robinson Misses Out on Longhorns History in Career Performance vs. Kansas

Texas Longhorns running Bijan Robinson was on pace for historical numbers against the Kansas Jayhawks. But a Texas blowout forced him to the bench for a much-deserved rest.

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson can blame the Kansas Jayhawks for not being able to reach a 300-yard rushing game. A lack of competition in the second half of Texas' 55-14 win in Lawrence on Saturday rightfully forced him to the bench to take a much-deserved rest.

Robinson also has the Jayhawks to thank for what still turned into a career-best performance, as Texas' star running back gashed Kansas with 25 carries for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Both the yardage and touchdowns set new career-high marks for Robinson.

But had the game been closer, it makes one wonder the kind of numbers Robinson could've been able to reach. The potential to etch his name in the program record books was there.

Still, a look at the Longhorns' all-time record books shows that Robinson, while certainly capable, who have needed quite the fourth-quarter performance to reach 350 yards, the all-time single-game rushing record set by Ricky Williams in 1998.

Robinson's 243-yard day doesn't even crack the top 10 for single-game rushing totals in program history. But all it would've taken was a few more big runs to put Robinson into 300-yard range, something only three other Longhorns have reached.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian wisely didn't play Robinson for most of the second half, as he received his 25th and final carry at the 8:05 mark of the third quarter.

From that point on, Texas' fourth-string running back Jonathon Brooks totaled 11 carries for 108 yards, which was highlighted by a 70-yard rushing touchdown.

Brooks is a powerful and talented running back. However, there's no telling the numbers Robinson could've reached with a full game's worth of carries.

But knowing Robinson, it's easy to predict that he prefers the win over personal achievements.

The Longhorns (7-4) host the Baylor Bears (6-5) for the regular-season finale in Austin on Black Friday.

