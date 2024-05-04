Texas Longhorns Ex Byron Murphy Reveals He Had 'Weird' Draft Meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Byron Murphy II revealed in a recent podcast interview that he had an odd pre-draft meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Murphy ended up being selected at No. 16 overall by the Seattle Seahawks, four picks before Pittsburgh was on the clock in the first round.
"The weirdest thing I did, I was meeting with Pittsburgh," Murphy told Real Halk Talk. "They made me face a wall. Made me do something with my hands and squat all the way down. And then made me do it again. I guess they were just trying to see how flexible [I] was. But I'm like, 'Man, what is this?'"
It's certainly not the first time we've heard a draftee mention odd or awkward meetings with a team, but it's hard to question coach Mike Tomlin when evaluating if a player will fit Steelers culture. Of course, it's anyone's guess who actually asked Murphy to face a wall and squat, as there's usually a solid number of front office and scouting personnel in these draft meetings.
Regardless, things worked out for Murphy. He got drafted by the team he already claimed fandom over and is landing in a place where the culture has been established. Murphy was a part of his own culture-building process the past few years at Texas under coach Steve Sarkisian, who continued his praises for the rookie after watching him be the first Longhorn off the board.
"To think he was the second defensive player, and first defensive tackle, taken in this year’s draft speaks volumes about what the Seahawks and everyone in the NFL sees in him, and they definitely won’t be disappointed," Sarkisian said. "Murph is a great one and I can’t wait to watch him in the NFL.”
Murphy scored two offensive touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) last season, adding to a career that featured 68 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Alongside T'Vondre Sweat, he spearheaded an elite Texas rushing defense that allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (80.8) this past season.