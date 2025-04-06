Texas Longhorns' RB Looks 'Phenomenal', Taking Spring Practice By Storm
After being hit with the injury buzz in fall camp last year, the Texas Longhorns look set to finally have their full complements of running backs this season. Not only is CJ Baxter set to return from the knee injury that sidelined him, but Christian Clark is working back from his Achilles injury.
Even just seven months after suffering the injury, Clark is reportedly flashing in practice this spring for the Longhorns. According to Orangebloods' Anwar Richardson, the redshirt freshman has looked "phenomenal" in the limited reps that he's seen over the last two weeks.
"So far, more buzz surrounds [Clark] than any other running back in that room," Richardson wrote of the freshman's performance.
Clark, a former three-star recruit in the 2024 class, picked Texas over some top programs like Georgia, Alabama, and Oregon, just to name a few. Despite heading into his second year in Austin, he has yet to showcase his talents in a game, as the injury occurred during fall camp.
However, now, as he continues his recovery from the injury, he is seemingly on pace to make his debut in the burnt orange and white this fall.
While Clark won't bring proven production back to the running back room, like Baxter will. He will gives the Longhorns the depth that they missed at times last season. With he and Baxter both sidelined for the season, Texas had to rely heavily on Jaydon Blue, Quintrevion Wisner, and Jerrick Gibson.
Both Wisner and Gibson return from last season. Clark will hope to join them and Baxter as contributors in the run game for the Texas offense that head coach Steve Sarkisian will always look to feature.