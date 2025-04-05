Ex-Texas Longhorns OL Transfer Participates In Dallas Cowboys Pro Day
Andrej Karic participated in the Dallas Cowboys local pro day in front of scouts on Friday, according to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
Karic played three seasons with the Texas Longhorns before transferring to Tennessee for his final two seasons. The offensive lineman applied for a medical redshirt year with the NCAA but was denied and forced to enter the NFL draft after playing five seasons of college football.
Karic was the 17th-ranked offensive lineman in the country after graduating from Southlake Carroll High School and committed to the Texas Longhorns in the 2020 recruiting cycle.
After stepping on campus, the DFW native saw limited action during his freshman year, and it wasn't until his sophomore season that he appeared in 11 games, with his lone start of the season coming against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.
In the 2022 season, Karic showed his versatility, logging three starts, all as a blocking tight end in jumbo packages for the Texas offense. After still not earning a spot as a consistent starter in Austin, he transferred to Tennessee in January of 2023, quickly gaining a starting spot for the Vols.
The 6'5 lineman started 17 games at left guard in Knoxville and nearly doubled his snaps in his two years at Tennessee (1,017) compared to what he saw at Texas (540). Karic earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on December 2nd, 2024, for his performance against Vanderbilt.
The NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, and Karic is one of the multiple ex-longhorns who hope to hear their name called during the three-day event.