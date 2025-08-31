Texas Longhorns RB CJ Baxter 'Super Grateful' in Return From Injury
AUSTIN -- The No. 1 Texas Longhorns experienced some season-opening disappointment in Saturday's 14-7 loss to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes but it still marked a major milestone for a key member of the offense.
After missing the entire 2024 season with a knee injury, Texas running back CJ Baxter made his official return to game action against Ohio State and showed some positive flashes in the process.
Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner both displayed impressive power against the Ohio State defense and proved to be one of the lone bright spots on a Texas offense that struggled throughout the afternoon. Things didn't end how they would have liked, but it was still a monumental moment for Baxter considering what he's been through over the past year.
CJ Baxter: "Blessed to Be Back"
While speaking with the media after the game, Baxter didn't sugarcoat how special it was to finally make his return to the field.
"I'm super grateful, super thankful, blessed to be back on the field," Baxter said. "Went through a long journey. The game didn't go how I wanted it to go but, I mean, I'm still thankful to be able to play with these group of guys and things like that."
Baxter even took a moment before kickoff to soak in the environment at "The Shoe" as he looked at the crowd.
"There's a lot going through my head," Baxter said. "I said it before. I'm just super thankful. The last year has been a journey for me, a mental roller coaster. But to be able to come out the first game and play a big game like this, and then make plays here and there was, I'm just thankful super, super blessed. The man above, he handled it. I just took care of the rest."
"We Ran The Ball Pretty Efficiently"
As far as his performance, there was positive signs of what's to come for Baxter as the season progresses. He finished with 10 carries for 40 yards along with a team-high five catches for 25 yards.
"I think we ran the ball pretty efficiently," Baxter said. "There's times, of course, where you're not able to execute certain runs. But overall, the o-line with those guys, I mean, there's been a big question mark with those guys just because it's not many returners, but those guys, they proved a lot today. I'm super proud of them. Like Arch was saying, it's Week 1. We don't want to reach our full potential until January, when we're playing for a national championship. So I mean, we'll bounce back. It's a super long season."
Baxter and the Longhorns will host San Jose State in the home opener on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.