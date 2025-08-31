How Texas Longhorns' Lack of Discipline Cost Them Against Ohio State
Week one didn't go as planned for the Texas Longhorns, who lost 14-7 to the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. While they were able to move the ball effectively, the Buckeyes' defense stopped them twice in the red zone, a trend that has been seen from Steve Sarkisian's offense over the years.
That isn't the biggest cause for concern after the loss, though, because the Longhorns outgained the Buckeyes on offense and showed that they can move the ball. They also got in their own way multiple times against the Buckeyes, primarily in big spots.
Sarkisian talked about limiting the penalties before and after the game, addressed the issue, giving credit to the Buckeyes for playing a relatively clean game compared to his team.
Costly Mistakes
When speaking to the media this week prior to the game, Sarkisian discussed what he learned from his meeting with the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff last season. He expressed that the Longhorns need to play a clean game because the details matter when two of the sport's top teams clash.
"When two really good teams get together, that's really where you are trying to minimize those mistakes. Good teams capitalize on those mistakes, so we have to be very detail-oriented, minimize the self-inflicted wounds," Sarkisian said.
Unfortunately for the Longhorns, though, the Buckeyes were the more disciplined team in the week one affair. They were penalized four times on offense, including twice for a false start on a 3rd-and-5 situation when right tackle Brandon Baker moved early. They missed out on a safety after a hands-to-the-face penalty, and on a third-and-four situation, defensive end Colin Simmons drew a hands-to-the-face penalty, resetting the downs.
"Lot of credit to Ohio State. They played a really disciplined game," Sarkisian said. "Zero turnovers, only two penalties. They took advantage of their opportunities when they got them, so credit to them. This game will serve as a really good measuring stick of where we're at, where we need to improve, and the things we're good at."
While much of the criticism has been on the offense, the Longhorns couldn't seem to get out of their own way against the top-ranked Buckeyes, something the coaching staff knows sets apart a good team from a great team. With three games coming against group of five opponents, now is the time to correct the mistakes, before conference play begins.