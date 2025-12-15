5 Texas Longhorns Who Should Get Extended Playing Time vs. Michigan

With bowl season finally upon us, coaching staffs around the country are given an opportunity to change up their looks on both offense and defense. For the Texas Longhorns, their Citrus Bowl matchup against the Michigan Wolverines gives Steve Sarkisian and his staff a great chance to see what their roster holds for next season.

Whether it's players opting out of the bowl game or declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, bowl games often create opportunities for younger players to compete for starting spots. While the rise of transfer portal use is inevitable, Sarkisian and his staff have a chance to find athletes that can lead the Longhorns in the future.

The Texas offense was one of the more frustrating aspects of the Longhorns' underwhelming season. While quarterback Arch Manning had a promising end to the year, the entire offensive unit seemed to be lacking in more ways than one.

With some notable starters for the Longhorns opting out of the bowl game, here are five Texas Longhorns on offense that should see significant playing time in the Citrus Bowl.

Names Worth Noting Against Michigan

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after a touchdown during overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Michael Terry III- Wide Receiver/Running Back

Michael Terry III, a four-star wide receiver and running back, was one of the notable names on the Texas roster that didn't see the field too often. The only appearance the true freshman made came in Week 4 when the Longhorns hosted the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Terry III was rated the No. 1 athletic recruit by ESPN in the 2025 class. The Alamo Heights graduate earned Texas 5A First-Team All-State honors in his senior season and put up an impressive 684 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns along with 14 receptions 166 yards and three touchdowns.

If Sarkisian and his staff are looking for an explosive offensive weapon for the future, Terry III could be the perfect man for the job in the upcoming bowl game.

Nick Brooks - Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Nick Brooks arrives at the stadium before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Texas' offensive line play was questionable for the majority of the season. Against a formidable Michigan defensive line, Longhorn nation could certainly see some shakeups in the trenches. Nick Brooks, a four-star recruit from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a name to watch out for in the Citrus Bowl.

In his freshman year, Brooks made his collegiate debut against Sam Houston and made starts on the offensive line in the wins over Oklahoma, Kentucky and Mississippi State. Though he already had some notable reps this season, another game against a high-quality opponent could do wonders for him headed into next year.

Jaime Ffrench- Wide Receiver

Jaime Ffrench is another name at the wide receiver position that could get some considerable playing time against the Wolverines. The Jacksonville, Florida native was listed as a five-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals and was rated the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2025 class.

Ffrench saw game action San Jose State, Sam Houston, and Arkansas. Against the Razorbacks, the freshman caught one pass for six yards.

Kaliq Lockett- Wide Receiver

Appearing in four games for the Longhorns this year, Kaliq Lockett saw the most game action among freshman wide receivers not named Daylan McCutcheon. The Sachse, Texas native recorded three receptions for 12 total yards.

Like many underclassmen, Locket made his appearances against San Jose State, Sam Houston, and UTEP. The freshman also made an appearance in the Longhorns' 34-31 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Lockett was considered the No. 7 recruit in the state of Texas and caught 47 passes for 625 yards and seven touchdowns.

One of the things that sets Lockett apart from other receivers is his ability to win contested catches. If the Longhorns are looking for redzone threat when the transfer portal chaos settles down, Lockett could be a significant redzone threat for the Texas coaching staff going forward.

Nick Townsend- Tight End

Nick Townsend isn't a surprising name on this list as he's already carved out a minor role within the Texas offense. As a freshman, the tight end saw action in 10 games for the Longhorns this season totaling a two-yard rushing touchdown against Texas A&M, one reception against the Razorbacks, and one 18-yard kick return against Vanderbilt.

The upcoming bowl game presents an opportunity for the tight end to carve himself a bigger role in the offense. With some recent movement on the tight end depth chart, Townsend could certainly showcase his versatility against the Wolverines if given the opportunity.

Recommended Articles