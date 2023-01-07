Skip to main content

4-Star ATH Jelani McDonald Commits to Longhorns At All-American Game

The Longhorns added another talented name to their 2023 recruiting haul.

One of the Texas Longhorns' highest remaining priorities, former Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald announced his college decision on Saturday afternoon during the All-American game in San Antonio

And he is heading to Austin, committing to the program in front of a national audience. 

McDonald is listed as an athlete by most recruiting services, but likely sees the field on the defensive side of the field for the Longhorns.

He can play at any level of the defense but projects mostly as an off-ball linebacker or a box safety. 

McDonald also played on the offensive side of the ball for Waco Connally, however, playing quarterback. 

In 2022 as a quarterback, McDonald completed 33 of 72 passes for 707 and 13 touchdowns and rushed 77 times for 852 yards and nine scores. 

On defense, he finished with 25 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, a pass breakup, and an interception. 

As the Longhorns look to continue to grow defensively under Pete Kwiatkowski, adding a talent like McDonald to the mix could go a long way in doing so.

