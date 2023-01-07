4-Star ATH Jelani McDonald Commits to Longhorns At All-American Game
One of the Texas Longhorns' highest remaining priorities, former Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald announced his college decision on Saturday afternoon during the All-American game in San Antonio.
And he is heading to Austin, committing to the program in front of a national audience.
McDonald is listed as an athlete by most recruiting services, but likely sees the field on the defensive side of the field for the Longhorns.
He can play at any level of the defense but projects mostly as an off-ball linebacker or a box safety.
McDonald also played on the offensive side of the ball for Waco Connally, however, playing quarterback.
In 2022 as a quarterback, McDonald completed 33 of 72 passes for 707 and 13 touchdowns and rushed 77 times for 852 yards and nine scores.
On defense, he finished with 25 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, a pass breakup, and an interception.
UNLV Hires Texas WR Coach Brennan Marion As Offensive Coordinator
The Texas Longhorns have lost one of their top assistants, Brennan Marion, who has been hired as the UNLV offensive coordinator
No. 6 Longhorns Battle Past Oklahoma State as Defenses Dominate
The Texas Longhorns followed up a loss to Kansas State that featured offensive fireworks with a tough-nosed win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday that was highlighted by defense.
Texas Target Peyton Woodyard Commits to Georgia
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
As the Longhorns look to continue to grow defensively under Pete Kwiatkowski, adding a talent like McDonald to the mix could go a long way in doing so.
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.