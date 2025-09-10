Texas Longhorns Complete Impressive Feat Ahead of UTEP Game
After a rough start to the season in a disappointing loss to the now-No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas Longhorns are entering game two of a three-game home stint.
Last week, the Longhorns were able to right the ship against the San Jose State Trojans in front of a home crowd.
In Week 3, Texas Longhorns fans are eager to see their team face off against the UTEP Miners. For the second time this season, Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium has sold out, the team announced via X.
Texas Keeps Selling Out Crowds
A special part about SEC programs is their ability to consistently draw massive crowds, even in comparison to other collegiate football programs. An ability to bring in over 100,000 passionate fans is undeniably an advantage to any program. Loud, rowdy fans can create an environment that is hostile for opponents and makes it difficult for teams to make their on-field adjustments and communicate.
“What an awesome turnout for an 11 a.m. kick season opener to have over 100,000 people Saturday,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said on Tuesday. “I thought our students were amazing. Staying until the end, singing the Eyes of Texas. That was, that was awesome. And look forward to them to, you know, being back again this Saturday for an afternoon kick here against UTEP.”
For Texas to be able to sell out against teams like San Jose State and UTEP, tickets will undoubtedly sell very quickly when rivals like Oklahoma and Texas A&M come to town, both teams that have a relatively short distance to travel to support their teams.
For UTEP coach Scotty Walden, he sees it as an opportunity to beat one of the best programs in college football in front of 100,000 people.
"I find a lot of value in it," Walden told reporters, per the El Paso Times. "I'm a Texas guy, from Fort Worth, and to play THE University of Texas means a lot to me and this program. Especially our kids, 70% of our roster is Texas high school football players. To play THE school in the state of Texas, that's really special for these kids, memories they'll create for a lifetime.
Last season, Texas at Texas A&M drew over 109,000 fans, one of the largest crowds in Kyle Field’s history. With the 2025 meeting between the two squads being just the second time the teams have met since 2011, and the first time the two teams have played in Austin in 15 years, fans should expect this meeting to be one of the most-attended games at DKR.