Skip to main content

Why Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Calls Iowa State Victory A 'Culture Win'

Texas picked up a victory, but also improved its culture against Iowa State.

It's called culture. Look it up, Longhorns' nation. 

That's what Steve Sarkisian is calling Texas' 24-21 win over Iowa State last week in Austin. Was it pretty? No. Was it stressful yes? 

But good teams find ways to overcome internal conflict. A late surge from quarterback Quinn Ewers, plus two critical defensive stops were the steps the Horns took in the right direction in front of a packed Royal-Memorial Stadium. 

"A year ago, I don’t know if we win that game," Sarkisian said Monday at his weekly press conference. "I don’t know if we were mature enough as a culture, to persevere. 

"We were not perfect, but we made some critical plays.”

The rematch against Iowa State lingered on the minds of those who made the trip to Ames last season. A 30-7 win for the Cyclones was shown on the docket, but social media got a glimpse of the internal turmoil that surrounded the program a season ago. 

Bo Davis' viral rant was the start of a new era in Austin. All offseason, coaches and players mentioned on they wanted to "remove the warts” and build a new and unified locker room. One where players bought into the message of the staff and not just the logo on the helmet. 

That's the difference between the two years of the Sarkisian era. Last season, games ended in a similar trend. A hot first half followed by an epic collapse in the final 30 minutes? 

It happened against Oklahoma. Then Oklahoma State. Then Baylor and so on. 

Not this season. Not under Sark's watch. 

“This was a good team win," Sarkisian said. "This was a good culture win for us because it wasn’t easy.” 

Iowa State took a 21-17 lead with 10:58 remaining following an 11-yard run from quarterback Hunter Dekkers. Ewers, fresh off his first Red River victory, never panicked when under duress. Instead, he led an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a 4-yard touchdown pass to receiver Xavier Worthy on a fourth-and-goal call. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19027822
Play
Football

Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith on Going to Longhorns Game: 'Had a Blast'

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith watched the the Texas Longhorns defeat the Iowa State Cyclones in person on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19238294
Play
Football

Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington: 'There's More Togetherness' This Season

Texas Longhorns receiver Jordan Whittington senses something different about this year's team.

By Zach Dimmitt
Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) leaps over Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson (9) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Play
Football

Longhorns Week 8 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas looks to avenge last year's loss to the Cowboys

By Adam Glick

And that was Ewers most of the afternoon. He wasn't perfect, but when the moment presented itself, he played up to the standard. Three touchdown passes — two of which were hauled in by Worthy — symbolized growth in the offense. 

It also was the difference-marker in a 5-2 start against a 4-3 record.

"We've all seen quarterbacks airmail that ball or throw it in the dirt," Sarkisian said. "It was just very calm and composed for [Ewers]. There's was a lot to gain from that aspect."

There's more for Ewers and the No. 20 Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) to gain moving forward. Next up? A potential top-15 win over No. 11 Oklahoma State on the road in Stillwater. A road win means more than just a guarantee that Texas will be bowl eligible in 2022. 

A victory away from DRK only strengthens the new culture. Since Sarkisian's hiring, the Horns have gone 1-5 in road games and are currently on a four-game skid. Since 2017, Texas has beaten only two ranked teams on the road — No. 6 Oklahoma State in 2020 and No. 24 West Virginia in 2017.

Sarkisian said he expects a hostile crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium when the Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) take the field for homecoming Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma State still controls its destiny in winning the Big 12 and making it to the College Football Playoff. Last season, the Pokes came inches short of potentially claiming both honors over No. 7 Baylor in Arlington. 

Saturday's "culture" win set a standard for this Longhorns roster entering the second half of the season. Will Texas meet the challenge away from the Forty Acres? 

"This week we're going to play a very good team on the road," Sarkisian said. "A veteran football team. Coach (Mike) Gundy's done a great job."

Kickoff from Stillwater is set for 2:30 p.m. 

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (3)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State Cowboys

USATSI_19027822
Football

Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith on Going to Longhorns Game: 'Had a Blast'

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith watched the the Texas Longhorns defeat the Iowa State Cyclones in person on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19238294
Football

Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington: 'There's More Togetherness' This Season

Texas Longhorns receiver Jordan Whittington senses something different about this year's team.

By Zach Dimmitt
Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) leaps over Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson (9) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Longhorns Week 8 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas looks to avenge last year's loss to the Cowboys

By Adam Glick
Poona
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Poona Ford Shines in Win over Arizona Cardinals

Poona Ford of the Seattle Seahawks gave Kyler Murray fits in Sunday’s victory.

By Adam Glick
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Oklahoma State Game Gives Longhorns Chance to Vanquish Road Struggles

Steve Sarkisian acknowledged the difficulty of winning on the road and how the Longhorns will handle doing so.

By Connor Zimmerlee
carr
Men's Basketball

Longhorns' Ranking in AP Preseason Poll Revealed

The Texas Longhorns now know where they'll be ranked to start the 2022-23 season.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings

Texas, now ranked No. 20 in the country, is preparing for a Top 25 showdown with Oklahoma State on Saturday.

By Matthew Postins
Duce Robinson
Recruiting

No. 1 TE Robinson Returning to Austin

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff