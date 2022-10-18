Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington: 'There's More Togetherness' This Season

A common theme seemed to be shared with multiple members of the Texas Longhorns football team following Saturday's 24-21 over Iowa State in Austin.

From coach Steve Sarkisian to running back Bijan Robinson, the notion echoed loudly: last year's 5-7 team wouldn't have been able to overcome the second-half adversity that was presented to them on Saturday afternoon.

But this year's team feels different. Just ask receiver Jordan Whittington, who was one of the primary reasons the Horns were able to overcome a sluggish start on offense before rebounding for a grind-it-out win.

"I definitely feel like there's a difference," he said Saturday. "I feel like there's more of a togetherness about us, and on the sideline especially."

Whittington finished with just two catches for 27 yards but had a crucial five-yard touchdown right before the half to give Texas a 14-7 lead. It was his first touchdown of the season, a week after he posted five catches for 97 in the 49-0 win over Oklahoma.

Despite the on-field success, Whittington understands how much togetherness can and should be amplified even when he's standing on the sideline waiting for the next possession. It's all about support.

"When you're not in the game and the defense is on the field, we try to support them all we can," Whittington said. "We all support each other. The togetherness is there, the bond is there, and we just all like move toward a common goal."



Like the aforementioned common theme the team verbalized post game, there's also a common goal that the group has talked about on a consistent basis. For the No. 20. Longhorns, a Big 12 championship remains within reach, but a tough test Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys could ultimately prove to be a national measuring stick for the Longhorns.

But if their "togetherness" holds true, picking up a win over one of the best teams in the country could be a signature victory for Sarkisian so far during his two-year career with the Longhorns.

Texas and Oklahoma State kick off from Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.