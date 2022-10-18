Skip to main content

Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington: 'There's More Togetherness' This Season

Texas Longhorns receiver Jordan Whittington senses something different about this year's team.

A common theme seemed to be shared with multiple members of the Texas Longhorns football team following Saturday's 24-21 over Iowa State in Austin. 

From coach Steve Sarkisian to running back Bijan Robinson, the notion echoed loudly: last year's 5-7 team wouldn't have been able to overcome the second-half adversity that was presented to them on Saturday afternoon. 

But this year's team feels different. Just ask receiver Jordan Whittington, who was one of the primary reasons the Horns were able to overcome a sluggish start on offense before rebounding for a grind-it-out win. 

"I definitely feel like there's a difference," he said Saturday. "I feel like there's more of a togetherness about us, and on the sideline especially."

Whittington finished with just two catches for 27 yards but had a crucial five-yard touchdown right before the half to give Texas a 14-7 lead. It was his first touchdown of the season, a week after he posted five catches for 97 in the 49-0 win over Oklahoma.

Despite the on-field success, Whittington understands how much togetherness can and should be amplified even when he's standing on the sideline waiting for the next possession. It's all about support.

"When you're not in the game and the defense is on the field, we try to support them all we can," Whittington said. "We all support each other. The togetherness is there, the bond is there, and we just all like move toward a common goal."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) leaps over Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson (9) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Play
Football

Longhorns Week 8 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas looks to avenge last year's loss to the Cowboys

By Adam Glick
Poona
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Poona Ford Shines in Win over Arizona Cardinals

Poona Ford of the Seattle Seahawks gave Kyler Murray fits in Sunday’s victory.

By Adam Glick
Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

Oklahoma State Game Gives Longhorns Chance to Vanquish Road Struggles

Steve Sarkisian acknowledged the difficulty of winning on the road and how the Longhorns will handle doing so.

By Connor Zimmerlee

Like the aforementioned common theme the team verbalized post game, there's also a common goal that the group has talked about on a consistent basis. For the No. 20. Longhorns, a Big 12 championship remains within reach, but a tough test Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys could ultimately prove to be a national measuring stick for the Longhorns.

But if their "togetherness" holds true, picking up a win over one of the best teams in the country could be a signature victory for Sarkisian so far during his two-year career with the Longhorns.

Texas and Oklahoma State kick off from Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) leaps over Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson (9) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Longhorns Week 8 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas looks to avenge last year's loss to the Cowboys

By Adam Glick
Poona
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Poona Ford Shines in Win over Arizona Cardinals

Poona Ford of the Seattle Seahawks gave Kyler Murray fits in Sunday’s victory.

By Adam Glick
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Oklahoma State Game Gives Longhorns Chance to Vanquish Road Struggles

Steve Sarkisian acknowledged the difficulty of winning on the road and how the Longhorns will handle doing so.

By Connor Zimmerlee
carr
Men's Basketball

Longhorns' Ranking in AP Preseason Poll Revealed

The Texas Longhorns now know where they'll be ranked to start the 2022-23 season.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings

Texas, now ranked No. 20 in the country, is preparing for a Top 25 showdown with Oklahoma State on Saturday.

By Matthew Postins
Duce Robinson
Recruiting

No. 1 TE Robinson Returning to Austin

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
bijan robinson quinn ewers
Football

Quinn Ewers Delivers Enough In Longhorns' Win Over Iowa State

Quinn Ewers was a factor, but not the leading man, in a win over Iowa State.

By Cole Thompson
quinn ewers roschon johnson 111
Football

Longhorns' Spot in AP Poll Revealed After Tight Win vs. Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns have a new spot in the AP Poll ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

By Zach Dimmitt