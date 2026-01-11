Texas Longhorns DB Kobe Black Returns to Program After Brief Portal Stint

The Texas Longhorns have had one of the more intriguing transfer portal periods in 2026. With so many defensive pieces departing for the NFL Draft or transfer portal, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have likely had their hands full putting together a roster for the 2026 season.

With questions, especially in the defensive secondary, the Longhorns needed to make another addition to their cornerback room. Rather than making a splash in the portal, Texas is instead returning one of the more promising defensive backs from its 2025 squad.

After entering the transfer portal on Jan. 9, four-star defensive back Kobe Black is officially returning to the program for the 2026 season, according to reports from Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. In his second year with the Longhorns, Black totaled 15 tackles and one interception across 10 appearances.

His most impactful performance of this past season came against No. 7-ranked Texas A&M, where the defensive back recorded three solo tackles and his lone interception of the season.

Hitting His Stride Late in the Season

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Black appeared in all 16 games for the Longhorns while recording 13 total tackles and one pass deflection. It wasn't exactly an All-American caliber season, but Black showed qualities of a lockdown corner. Black's best game of 2024 came against the Florida Gators, where he totaled six tackles with four solo tackles.

Even while dealing with injuries in his sophomore campaign, Black had a similar season. In only 10 games, the defensive back improved on his numbers and even recorded an interception in Texas' biggest game of the season.

KOBE BLACK INTERCEPTION 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YkMWFbBlhX — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 29, 2025

It was in his final few games in 2025 that Black really seemed to hit his stride for the Longhorns' secondary. Against both Texas A&M and Arkansas, the Waco, Texas native recorded three solo tackles, and even a game-sealing interception against the Aggies.

What the Defensive Back's Return Means for the Longhorns

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The defensive back's return to the program brings a level of stability to a position group that's seen some significant turnover this season. It's hard enough to replace a standout defender like Michael Taaffe, but the Longhorns also saw Jaylon Guilbeau and Malik Muhammad make the decision to enter the NFL Draft.

With Black returning, likely as a starter in the Texas secondary, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his coordinators have a familiar face they can rely on. While the defensive back may need to adjust to how defensive coordinator Will Muschamp runs the secondary, there's a certain comfort in Black being accustomed to how Coach Sarkisian runs his football program.

Recommended Articles