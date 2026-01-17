Texas Longhorns DB Reacts to Significant Coaching Staff News

Blake Gideon’s return to Texas as a defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach has caused nothing less than a stir on the Forty Acres. After a year as Georgia Tech’s defensive coordinator, Gideon is taking his talents back to the place where he first fostered them as both a player and a coach.

“It’s awesome getting Blake back,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a team statement. “He did great things for us during his four years here and gained more valuable experience as a coordinator last year. He’s (a) tremendous coach, teacher, and developer of men, and a great staff member.”

Even more excited are the members of the Texas secondary, several of whom will experience Gideon’s coaching style for the first time after he left for the Georgia Tech position in 2024.

Jordon Johnson-Rubell reacts to Gideon’s hiring on social media

Texas defensive back Jordon Johnson-Rubell will be entering his third year with the Longhorns, and his first under Gideon. At the prospect of having the former Texas player return to the coaching staff, Johnson-Rubell expressed his excitement with just two words and a repost of Texas football’s announcement on X.

“The man!” Johnson-Rubell wrote.

Johnson-Rubell has so far played in 25 games during his two seasons with the Longhorns, playing 12 as a true freshman in 2024. He’s logged at least one solo tackle during most of his appearances, with his best game this past season against UTEP.

Johnson-Rubell logged three tackles, two solo, and a pass break-up that game against the Miners, with nine total tackles and two pass break-ups over the entire season.

With significant secondary members like Malik Muhammad and Michael Taaffe entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Johnson-Rubell very well may have a breakout year next season. Boundary safeties Jelani McDonald and Xavier Filsaime, along with free safety Derek Williams Jr. will make up the few veteran players returning. Johnson-Rubell is in a good position to join stars Graceson Littleton and Wardell Mack as well as corners Kobe Black and Warren Roberson in taking a bigger role on the field.

Gideon, while encouraging the competitiveness of a stacked secondary room, will be a top-notch coach for Johnson-Rubell to make his first significant moves of his career under. In his sole year with Georgia Tech, the Yellowjackets went 9-4 to end their season ranked No. 22.

Gideon coached at Texas as a safeties coach for four seasons, acting as an associate head coach in 2024. Before his coaching career, he played safety for the Longhorns for four years in college, starting in 52 games in the second-longest starting streak in program history. Gideon also played under newly-hired defensive coordinator Will Muschamp during his 2008-10 stint with Texas.

“Blake and Will have an incredible relationship going back to his playing days here, so having them together will make for a seamless transition on defense,” Sarkisian said.