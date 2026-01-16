Texas Longhorns DB Malik Muhammad Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

On Thursday afternoon, the Panini Senior Bowl on X announced that former defensive back for the Texas Longhorns Malik Muhammad will be participating in the event. The cornerback from DeSoto, Texas spent three years with the Texas football program and appeared in 39 games under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

On Dec. 22, Muhammad announced that he would forego the Longhorns' bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines and enter the NFL Draft. Across three years at Texas, Muhammad totaled 41 appearances with 97 total tackles, 19 pass deflections, 3.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, and one sack.

For many athletes who intend to enter the NFL Draft, the Senior Bowl is a massive opportunity to improve their draft stock. Muhammad, who's projected to be a third–round pick, has an opportunity to get evaluated by NFL coaches and scouts.

Why the Senior Bowl Matters for Muhammad

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after he intercepts a pass thrown by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, the Panini Senior Bowl is an opportunity for many collegiate athletes to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts. They also get an opportunity to go up against elite NFL-caliber talent. For Muhammad, the week in Mobile, Alabama, presents an opportunity to make some noise against the NFL Draft's elite.

It isn't just an athlete's seniority that earns them an invite to the Senior Bowl. Many players who receive an invitation to the event are among the best in college football at their respective positions. For Muhammad, who stood out for the Longhorns' secondary on multiple occasions this season, just receiving the invitation is a nod to his skills in pass coverage.

If the former Texas cornerback can show that he can contend with first-round caliber wide receivers like Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, Notre Dame's Malachi Fields, and Baylor's Josh Cameron, he could potentially turn into a second–round draft pick.

Other Longhorns Looking to Improve Their Draft Stock

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) leads the team on to the field against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Muhammad isn't the only one heading to a prestigious bowl game before entering the NFL Draft. The cornerback will be accompanied by a familiar face from the Texas secondary, as Michael Taaffe is also set to attend the Senior Bowl. Taaffe, who spent his entire collegiate career with the Longhorns, was one of the more elite defensive backs in college football during the 2025 season.

Jack Endries, DJ Campbell, Ethan Burke, and Jaylon Guilbeau are also set to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco. Endries put together a productive lone season with the Longhorns after transferring from California, while Campbell was a four-year contributor who recorded over 2,600 offensive snaps across 43 starts.

On the defensive side, Burke and Guilbeau were long-time contributors, with Burke emerging as a disruptive edge rusher and Guilbeau finishing his career with 124 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, eight tackles for a loss, one sack, and one interception.

