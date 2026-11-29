When Texas fans would talk about the Longhorns’ backfield at the start of the 2026 season, the conversation was often centered around two players: Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

Not the sophomore running back who entered the season with one career carry.

But for the second straight week, Michael Terry III outcarried and outgained Brown, finishing with a career-high 50 yards on 12 carries in Friday night’s 16-6 win over Texas A&M.

And with the Longhorns heading to Atlanta for the SEC Championship next week, he’s begun to make a compelling case for a larger role in the postseason.

Michael Terry III Earning His Opportunities

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning hands the ball off to Texas Longhorns running back Michael Terry III before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A little over a year ago, Terry was still learning how to play running back at the collegiate level after beginning his freshman season as a wide receiver.

It wasn’t until Texas’ win against Ole Miss that the sophomore registered his first carry against an SEC opponent this season. But he’s been making the most of his opportunities ever since.

“A job well done is an opportunity to do more, and he’s done a good job for us,” Sarkisian said ahead of the Arkansas game.

Terry has averaged at least four yards per carry in each of his six games with rushing attempts against SEC opponents this season, with nearly 40% of his carries coming in the last two games alone.

And while Terry’s opportunities against Arkansas came in a comfortable win, Friday night’s performance carried a little more weight.

On third-and-1 at the beginning of the second quarter, Terry picked up the first down before running through a tackle attempt to turn a short-yardage situation into an 18-yard gain on Texas’ only touchdown drive of the night.

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And when the Longhorns needed just one more first down to put the game away, Sarkisian called on Terry, who went up the middle for 14 yards.

More Than Just a Change of Pace

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-3 and 229 pounds, Terry is six inches taller and 36 pounds heavier than Brown, giving the Longhorns a considerably different physical presence in the backfield.

Against a Georgia defense that’s allowed fewer than 95 rushing yards per game, having a running back capable of picking up a few extra yards through contact could prove particularly valuable.

Terry’s growing value to the offense, however, extends beyond what he can do with the ball in his hands.

“He’s a big body,” Sarkisian said. “He’s tough to get around in blitz situations. He’s a good chipper and helper for the offensive line because he has a presence that way.”

That could come in handy against a pair of Georgia linebackers in Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson, who combine for 9.5 sacks.

And Terry’s experience as a wide receiver hasn’t gone to waste either. Against LSU, he motioned out of the backfield and hauled in a 14-yard reception on third-and-7 before taking a handoff on the ensuing play.

That still doesn't mean Terry’s emergence has to come at the expense of Brown’s role in the offense.

His versatility could give Sarkisian some room to get creative. Deploying Brown and Terry together in 21 personnel, for example, would give the Longhorns two distinct rushing threats without necessarily limiting what either one can do in the passing game.

As the Longhorns prepare to make a run at a national championship, one of their more intriguing offensive weapons might be a player few were talking about three months ago

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