Texas Longhorns Defense Stifles Offense in First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
The Texas Longhorns' defense has been projected by many to be one of the best units in all of college football, with two returning All-Americans and an incredible amount of talent. In fact, Pro Football Focus ranked the Longhorns as the second-best defense headed into the 2025 college football season, right behind Alabama.
After the Longhorns' first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Texas's defensive unit appears to be exactly what analysts have been projecting throughout the offseason. As Pete Kwiatkowski's unit made it challenging for the Longhorns' offense to execute on a high level throughout the scrimmage.
According to a report from Anwar Richardson of Orange Bloods, “the offense could barely move against the defense. When they moved the ball, the defense eventually stopped them.”
The Texas Longhorns' Defense has been in control throughout Fall Camp
And another report doubled down on the defense's command of the offense on Saturday's scrimmage. Jason Suchomel of Orange Bloods also reported that the defense has been dominant.
Saturday's outcome will not come as a surprise with how the defense has been performing throughout the first weeks of practice in fall camp. After Tuesday's practice, Steve Sarkisian spoke at a media availability about how the defense was currently ahead of the offense, and Saturday's scrimmage added a bit more validity to what Sarkisian spoke about on Tuesday.
"Historically for me, surely your defense better be ahead of your offense. And we are," Sarkisian said. "I think our defense is playing really good right now. The best teams I've ever been on, the defense usually is kind of ahead, from that perspective, on an offensive standpoint, not that the offense isn't doing some really good things."
The Longhorns' offense did have its flashes on Saturday, with wide receiver Ryan Wingo being the spotlight of the first scrimmage on offense. New starting quarterback Arch Manning and the offense will have three weeks to iron out any difficulties before the season opener, and with many new faces on offense, especially along the offensive line, it should come as no surprise that the offense has needed time to gel.
The Longhorns face a tough challenge, traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. on FOX. Texas will need its already shining defense and an offense that will grow, especially facing a defense as strong as its own in practice, if it wishes to leave Columbus with a victory.