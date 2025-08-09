Longhorns Country

Report: Texas Longhorns WR Dominates Fall Scrimmage

The Texas Longhorns are scrimmaging three weeks out from their opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo against the Clemson Tigers.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo against the Clemson Tigers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
After making his return to the practice field earlier this week, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo is reportedly wasting no time getting back into the swing of things.

Wingo had missed some recent practice due to personal reasons but will now look to continue building chemistry as one of Arch Manning's top targets along DeAndre Moore Jr.

Texas had a closed scrimmage on Saturday with the opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes now only three weeks away, and it's safe to say Wingo appears ready for the clash in Columbus.

Ryan Wingo Shows Out During Texas Longhorns Scrimmage

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo against the Clemson Tigers.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo against the Clemson Tigers. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to reports from Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas, Wingo was "going off" during Saturday's scrimmage. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to Texas fans that have been anticipating Wingo's sophomore leap after he showed major flashes as a freshman last season.

Wingo played in all 16 games last season while tallying 29 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five carries for 100 yards, highlighted by a 55-yard run in the win over the Michigan Wolverines in September.

Wingo is now joined by some new faces in the passing game headed into the season. Texas added Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V and Cal tight end Jack Endries along with three freshmen wideouts in Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench. After a year of learning behind veterans like Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden, Wingo will have a chance to emerge as the lead pass-catcher among a group that features some notable new faces.

"He's a hard-working guy," Sarkisian said last season. "He understands he doesn't know everything. He wants to be coached and he takes tough coaching. But when you find out, how's the guy gonna know that he might play early as he makes the plays when his opportunities come his way, and that showed up in the spring game. That showed up in our scrimmages in fall camp. He didn't disappoint in week one, he made some explosive catches and then obviously last week in Ann Arbor, had the big reverse that got us inside the five-yard line."

Wingo and the Longhorns will begin the 2025 season against Ohio State on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. in Columbus.

In last season's loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, Wingo had one catch for 22 yards and one carry for six yards.

