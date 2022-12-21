Skip to main content

LB Derion Gullette Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

2023 linebacker Derion Gullette has officially signed his letter of intent with the Texas Longhorns.

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have officially secured a signature from 2023 Teague (TX) linebacker Derion Gullette, who signed his letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.  

After officially visiting Austin on June 24, Gullette announced his commitment to Texas on Aug. 5, choosing the Longhorns over teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and more.

As a junior, Gullette recorded 125 total tackles and five tackles for loss. He was the first August commitment for the Longhorns.

The Texas coaching staff made Gullette a priority from the jump. He was ruled out of his senior season due to a knee injury he suffered during a pickup basketball game, but that did not steer the Longhorns from keeping Gullette a priority on their defensive board.

Gullette excels on defense, has proven skills on both offense and special teams. He was a Waco Tribune Super Centex first-team selection at receiver and was a Class 3A first-team all-state for both punter and receiver, per the Texas Sportswriters Association.

