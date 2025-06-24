Texas Longhorns DKR Stadium Ranked Top 25 Toughest Places to Play in EA Sports CFB 26
With a current capacity of 100,119, Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium is the eighth-largest college football stadium in the nation.
Playing on the road in Austin is a test for any opponent, as Texas Longhorn fans bring an energy and noise that have proven to impact games at DKR. Over the past three seasons, the Longhorns are 18-3 in front of their home crowd.
According to On3, DKR is ranked as the 13th-toughest place to play in EA Sports' College Football 26. Texas is the eighth-highest Southeastern Conference school on the list.
Ahead of last year's game, EA explained that they factor in historical stats -- such as home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks and team prestige -- in determining the video game's toughest places to play.
DKR was ranked 19th overall in College Football 25, rising six spots for this year's game.
In its first season in the SEC, the Longhorns showed it has the home environment to supplement its status as a national powerhouse. Texas went 7-1 at DKR in 2024, its sole loss coming to Georgia. None of the Longhorns' home wins were close and, overall, they outscored opponents 289-84 in Austin.
With its nonconference matchups and favorable SEC home games, Texas is expected to see considerable success at DKR once again.
On the road, however, the Longhorns will be more challenged. While Steve Sarkisian's team went to 11th-ranked Kyle Field last season and pulled out the win, Texas will travel to two of the top five toughest places to play in 2025.
The Longhorns open their season at third-ranked Ohio Stadium against the reigning champion Ohio State Buckeyes. They also travel to fourth-ranked Sanford Stadium during conference play to face the Georgia Bulldogs.
This season, the Longhorns will experience some of college football's most disruptive stadium pulses, both at their back and against them.