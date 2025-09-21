Texas Longhorns Drop in AP Poll After Week 4
It took four weeks into the 2025 season, but the Texas Longhorns finally looked like the championship-caliber team that many expected and were waiting to see after the start of the season had been such a slow start, mainly on the offensive side of the ball.
Saturday’s 55-0 victory over Sam Houston State was quarterback Arch Manning’s best performance this season as Texas’ starting quarterback. The passing offense was clicking on all levels as Manning was 18 of 21 passing for 309 yards and three touchdowns along with two scores on the ground.
The Texas defense was as dominant as ever, after pitching a full game shutout. Limiting Bearkats quarterback Hunter Watson to 13 of 25 passing for 86 yards and an interception, and allowing a combined 27 yards rushing from Sam Houston State's offense.
Texas Drops to No. 10 in the AP Top 25
While last night's performance was dominant for the Longhorns, it was clearly not enough to make an impactful influence on the decisions from the AP voters. With the most recent edition of the poll released on Sunday afternoon, the Longhorns are moving down a couple of spots in the AP Poll to No. 10.
The Longhorns fell three spots from a week ago after being ranked No. 7, with arch rival the Oklahoma Sooners leapfrogging the Longhorns and taking Texas's No. 7 spot. As well as Florida State jumping up to No. 8, and another one of the Longhorns' rivals passing them by, with Texas A&M slotting itself right in front of Texas at No. 9.
As for the other major poll that was released on Sunday, the Coaches Poll did not have as much movement at the top of the poll, with the top seven remaining the same from last week. As for the Longhorns, they managed to stay right where they were at, coming in at No. 7 in this week's Coaches Poll, with the three teams that passed Texas in the AP Poll right behind them in the Coaches Poll.
The Longhorns are one of 10 SEC teams that made the AP Top 25 poll, with four of the Longhorns' future opponents in the Top 25. Three of which are currently in the Top 10 in Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.
Texas will more than likely not move from its new No. 10 spot for some time, as the Longhorns head into their bye week this weekend, but will have the opportunity to climb in the AP ranks when they return to the field as they visit the Florida Gators on Oct. 4.
Here are the updated AP Top 25 rankings:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Miami Hurricanes
3) Penn State Nittany Lions
4) LSU Tigers
5) Georgia Bulldogs
6) Oregon Ducks
7) Oklahoma Sooners
8) Florida State Seminoles
9) Texas A&M Aggies
10) Texas Longhorns
11) Indiana Hoosiers
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders
13) Ole Miss Rebels
14) Iowa State Cyclones
15) Tennessee Volunteers
16) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
17) Alabama Crimson Tide
18) Vanderbilt Commodores
19) Michigan Wolverines
20) Missouri Tigers
21) USC Trojans
22) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
23) Illinois Fighting Illini
24) TCU Horned Frogs
25) BYU Cougars