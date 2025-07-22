Texas Longhorns Early Favorites for 2027 Four-Star Safety
Although it’s early, some of the most talented prospects in the class of 2027 have started identifying top programs for their recruitment.
One of these players is four-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, a San Diego, California, native who has started to embrace the journey of selecting a school to commit to.
He has already received offers from over 30 programs, and has some new teams pinpointed as potential favorites, as Miami, Penn State, Texas and Oklahoma are among the early contenders, according to Rivals.
Fa’alave-Johnson's Impressive Versatility
A significant aspect of Fa’alave-Johnson’s recruitment has been that different teams want him at different positions. Some teams, like Oregon and Washington, have explored the idea of playing him both ways, but the more common conclusion among teams has been to recruit him as a defensive back of some sort.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins elaborated upon his potential at each position and where he could be best utilized at the collegiate level.
“Fa'alave-Johnson is a very talented all around player who could potentially play as many as four positions in college,” Biggins said. “We like him at safety or wide receiver at the next level but he's a talented running back with the athleticism to play corner as well. He's an explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything with his hands. He’s a field stretcher who can hit the big play and is dynamic after the catch. His upside is probably highest as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame.”
As Rivals’ No. 1 ranked 2027 prospect in California and No. 3 safety in the nation, Fa’alave-Johnson has turned the heads of recruiters across the country.
Although transferring high schools before his sophomore year meant that he had to sit out for five games, he stood out at the Polynesian Bowl Combine in Las Vegas after his sophomore season.
He also earned Most Valuable Player status at the SoCal National Preps Camp as a freshman in high school.
As a rising junior in high school, Fa’alave-Johnson still has plenty of time to further immerse himself in the recruiting process and get familiarized with each program on a more personal level. He will have the opportunity to further develop his skills, as he still has two high school football seasons left to play.
However, the fact that the Longhorns have emerged as an early favorite is a strong sign for their class of 2027.