Texas Longhorns Earn High Marks in New SEC Predictions
A new SEC rivalry seems to be brewing between two powerhouse teams within the conference, the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs.
The teams faced each other twice last year, and they have gone head-to-head in several recruiting battles throughout this offseason. The most notable of their two matchups last year occurred in the SEC Championship, a game in which the Bulldogs claimed a 22-19 overtime victory.
As far as this year goes, 247Sports has predicted the same SEC title matchup but a different result.
247Sports predicts Texas Longhorns on top
They recently released a preseason poll ranking teams within the SEC, and the Longhorns and the Bulldogs hold respective places of No. 1 and No. 2. Texas ultimately earned eight first-place votes in the preseason poll, while Georgia received two votes.
Each team returns just 11 starters from their 2024 rosters, but their incoming recruiting classes, victories within the transfer portal and developmental work during the offseason have contributed to the public’s expectation that they’ll still be able to perform at a high level this upcoming season.
That being said, the teams will obviously look different in many ways. One key way in which each team will differ comes from the quarterback position. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton will both debut as starters this year, looking to prove themselves and help their teams establish themselves as the best in the SEC and possibly even the best in the country.
However, these teams will first face each other during the regular season on Nov. 15, in Athens, Georgia. This matchup could help indicate whether or not either of these teams has what it takes to even qualify for the SEC Championship.
Other contenders
Other teams 247Sports expects strong campaigns out of include LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss, which take the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 spots, respectively, on their preseason list. Alabama obtained one first-place vote, making it the only other team within the poll to receive one.
While the Longhorns won’t face any of these programs during the regular season, the Bulldogs are set to play both Alabama and Ole Miss before their first matchup against Texas. Each of these teams could be contenders for SEC Championship selection, and it’s impossible to determine what the game will look like until some of these difficult conference challenges yield results.
While standings and opinions are subject to change on a weekly basis, the Longhorns currently hold the No. 1 spot in the conference in the eyes of 247Sports.