Texas Longhorns Earn Massive Prediction For Elite RB Recruit

With spring practices in the rear view mirror, the Texas Longhorns are all eyes ahead as they turn the page to a critical upcoming 2026 season.

However, the focus for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff is also beyond that, as they look to continue building their recruiting class and land in the top-10, as they have grown accustomed to under Sarkisian's reign.

For the second time this week, the Longhorns have been given a prediction to land one of the country's most elite running backs in Noah Roberts and make a major splash on the recruiting trail, according to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.

Why Roberts Is an Elite Talent

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brandyn Hillman (6) attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Roberts is listed as the No. 16-ranked running back and a top-300 player overall in the country, and it's not hard to know why either. He is able to blend a healthy mix of speed and power out of the backfield, using initial acceleration to work through a hole, and then follows it up with great top speed to finish off long runs.

The speed is evident as he ran a recorded 10.81-second 100-meter dash, and he shows great ballcarrier vision to dance between tacklers and find the open seam to run through. Roberts also shows great hands as an effective back in the receiving game out of the backfield, making him a true three-down running back.

What Are the Longhorns Chances at Landing Him?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Landing Roberts won't be easy by any stretch, either, despite the Longhorns earning the RPM prediction to land the elite talent. He has received offers from a number of prestigious programs, including the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and in-state school Arizona State Sun Devils.

The main school battling with the Longhorns serves to be the Oregon Ducks, who have been long-time pursuers of Roberts, but Sarkisian and his staff continue to impress him as they have visited him in his hometown of Chandler, Arizona a few times.

Another strong connection for the Longhorns and Roberts is the history of successful running backs, including now NFL star, Bijan Robinson, who also grew up in Arizona before making a name for himself at the Forty Acres.

There is still some time left in the cycle, and with no offical date for an announcement yet, Roberts official visit with the Longhorns on June 5, could serve as a critical point in the recruiting efforts.

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