Why Cam Coleman's Decision Between Texas and Texas A&M Should Be Easy

The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies have seen their historic rivalry be reborn in the SEC, but with that has also come some heated in-conference recruiting battles, another of which could be taking place this offseason.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Texas and Texas A&M are the two early teams to watch in the race for Auburn Tigers transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, who is arguably the most coveted player in the portal this offseason.

Regardless of where Coleman chooses to go, he will essentially be a one-year rental with the 2027 NFL Draft being the next step. But if he wants to improve his draft stock, teaming up Arch Manning is the correct way to go.

Arch Manning Should Be Tipping Point in Cam Coleman's Recruitment

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Coleman did not have consistent quarterback play during his two seasons at Auburn and will need a major upgrade before heading to the NFL.

While Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed offers some intrigue, it's clear that Manning is the better option for Coleman when it comes to improved quarterback production, if his choice indeed comes down to either Texas or Texas A&M.

Manning got off to a rocky start this season but ended the year off on a high note. While leading Texas to three Top-10 wins, which included a head-to-head win over Reed, he also finished the regular season with 2,942 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

After throwing five interceptions in the first five games of the season, Manning had just two more picks the rest of the way. One came as the result of a solid pass bouncing off the hands of his intended receiver against Mississippi State while the other came against Georgia after a missed holding call against the defense.

Manning has a chance to end the season off strong in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan on New Year's Eve. As for Reed, his final tape of the year is one that both he and Texas A&M fans will want to forget.

Marcel Reed's Concerning End to Season

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reed ended the season with 3,169 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, but also finished tied for the third-most interceptions in the country with 12 picks.

His final three meaningful games of the year exposed some major concerns. Not counting Texas A&M's 48-0 win over Samford in which Reed rested after the first quarter, his final three contests against Power 4 teams (South Carolina, Texas, Miami) featured three touchowns and eight turnovers.

This was low-lighted by some poor, head-scratching throws in the first round College Football Playoff loss to Miami in which Reed threw the game-sealing interception in the end zone on an afternoon where he missed multiple routine throws. It was a forgettable performance for Reed during the biggest game in Texas A&M program history.

That said, to Reed's credit, his arm produced two of the SEC's Top-5 leading receivers during the regular season, something that shouldn't be ignored. He is clearly a talented player and was in the Heisman Trophy conversation for a reason this year.

But when looking at the way Reed trended down toward the end of the season to how Manning trended up, the answer headed into 2026 is clear.

Additionally, the Aggies have already invested some major money into wide receiver Mario Craver, who signed a contract extension with Texas A&M prior to the College Football Playoff.

The Aggies already have an established star-level wide receiver. Add in Reed's overall inconsistency as a downfield passer, and the decision for Coleman becomes even clearer.

Texas A&M will understandly get a bit upset at this debate, but it could be hard for Coleman to look past the way Reed ended the season. Of course, only time will tell, as the Aggies and Longhorns will certainly both be throwing some major NIL money toward Coleman to potentially make his decision easier.