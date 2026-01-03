Multiple Texas Longhorns Transfers Receiving Interest From New Teams

The Texas Longhorns are already in the mix for some of the top available players in the transfer portal following the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.

But in the process of adding new faces to the roster for next season, the Longhorns have also had to part ways with some fan-favorite players heading to the portal.

Here are some of the Texas transfers that have already been fielding interest from some notable Power 4 teams:

DeAndre Moore Jr.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. is pushed out of bounds by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols during the third quarter at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes appear to be the team to watch for former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who spent three seasons in Austin.

Moore Jr. will likely be looking for one final stop before declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft, and will want to choose a school where he is promised an ample amount of reps in the passing game.

Kentucky has also been connected to Moore Jr., as the Wildcats are hosting him for a visit, per multiple reports. Ohio State is also in the mix, per On3.

CJ Baxter

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter runs for yards during the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, former Texas running back CJ Baxter is making his first portal visit to Kentucky.

With Moore Jr. also visiting Kentucky, there's a possibility the two could reunite in Lexington next season under new head coach Will Stein, who is leaving his role as the Oregon offensive coordinator.

Baxter has been hampered by injuries and could use a bounce-back season against SEC competition should he choose Kentucky. The Longhorns do not play the Wildcats during the regular season next year.

Parker Livingstone

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. celebrates with Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Livingstone played for Texas in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan but was in the portal shortly after.

The move surprised many fans, but Livingstone is already fielding interest from the current No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff.

On3 reported that the Indiana Hoosiers are set to host Livingstone for a visit, though the team's focus remains on winning the National Championship.

The Hoosiers are the current favorite to win it all, and Livingstone could help add to this legendary run in Bloomington next season.

Liona Lefau

Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The BYU Cougars are predicted to land a commitment from former Texas linebacker Liona Lefau, per 247Sports.

Lefau announced his intentions to enter the portal after the end of the regular season, leaving the Longhorns with a notable hole at linebacker for the Citrus Bowl.

Ty'Anthony Smith stepped up in a major way with two interceptions against Michigan, giving Texas fans hope for next season.