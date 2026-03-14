Texas Longhorns Fans Shouldn't Overreact to 5-Star Easton Royal Taking His Visits

It's one of the busiest times of the year for the Texas Longhorns, and spring practices are nearly a full week in after the start of the camps, which includes a multitude of recruits visiting campus to meet with the coaches.

One recruit who hasn't been on campus yet this spring, but has been on other campuses around the country, includes current commit Easton Royal, a five-star prospect and the number one receiver in the country according to Rivals.

Despite his visits to other campuses, Longhorn fans shouldn't overreact to the possibility of losing his commitment, as he currently has a visit scheduled to be back on campus in the Forty Acres.

Remaining Locked-In

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns continue to be the top dog in the recruiting effort for Royal, as they are currently the team holding the commitment from the top prospect. Currently sitting as the top recruit in the number 10-ranked Longhorns class, he remains a priority for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

As it sits now, the Florida Gators are the biggest threat to swaying him, as he was impressed by his time in Gainesville visiting with the staff. He currently has an official visit scheduled for them on June 11, with an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels also logged for May 1.

“Texas said they would allow me to do that, but Coach Sumrall has also made that an emphasis. He told me that when I come back for my OV, he will let me take a tour of the track facility. He also said that when I do my photoshoot, I can take pictures in the track uniform," Royal told Rivals of the Gators being a threat to sway him. "They’re going to make it a point for me to talk to those guys. Florida’s track team is really good, and I believe they won a National Championship last year in outdoor.”

Royal will return to Austin for his official visit on June 19, eight days after his trip to the Swamp, so even if the Gators continue to impress him, the Longhorns are scheduled to get one last conversation with him to retain his commitment.

With a while to go still in the 2027 cycle, Royal is still one of the hottest commodities in the country, and will remain so until he locks down his recruitment. For the Longhorns, though, with an early edge in getting the verbal commitment, they remain the front-runners in the pursuit and know what it takes to land Royal as well.